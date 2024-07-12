Three companies hiring tech workers in Montréal

Did Startupfest pique your curiosity about Montréal tech? LGS, Genpact, and Intact are hiring in the city.

Today, Startupfest is wrapping up its 14th year after transforming Montréal into the epicentre of Canadian tech for three days of networking, presentations, and pitch competitions.

Attendees to the festival, which is deeply rooted in Montréal’s tech scene, will get a front-row seat to the founders, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders propelling the city’s innovation forward.

Whether you made it to Startupfest or not, Montréal’s tech scene is buzzing with opportunities. We’ve highlighted three companies actively seeking talent in the 514.

Kicking things off with a company headquartered in Québec, LGS provides business solutions, services, and resources to both the public and private sectors using intellectual property developed by IBM. The company is currently seeking a systems applications and products in data processing (SAP) tester in Montréal.

Responsibilities include reviewing and clarifying requirements, including solution design and business process documents. Working with the workstream and testing leads, this hire will also develop detailed test cases, create and execute test plans, scripts, and scenarios, and present and review test cases.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of seven years of SAP quality assurance testing experience, as well as a strong background in agile environments. Bilingualism in English and French is also necessary.

Learn more about this position on LGS’s job board.

While not strictly a Québec company, professional services firm Genpact has a dedicated Canadian presence and is looking for a junior Linux administrator in Montréal to join its team on-site.

The ideal candidate for the junior Linux administrator position should have three to six years of experience in a role like this, and be familiar with Red Hat Satellite for software patching. Applicants should also know how to use Ansible to create and run automation scripts, and have experience with Centrify for authenticating Linux devices.

This position’s benefits include dental care, vision care, as well as the opportunity to work at a company with “a startup spirit.” This is an in-person position.

See more positions Genpact is hiring for on its job board.

Canadian insurance company Intact is seeking a senior software developer with a focus on identity governance and administration (IGA) to join its security team on a hybrid basis.

In this role, the developer will be responsible for developing components in Java for SailPoint’s IdentityIQ platform. They must master the technical and business functionalities of the IdentityIQ system, translate requirements into technical specifications and software components, and provide the design and modelling of solutions for complex problems.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in information technology, software engineering, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience. Candidates will also need at least eight years of experience in Java development and a good understanding of IGA concepts and best practices.

Learn more about this position on Intact’s job board.

Feature image courtesy of Startupfest via X (formerly Twitter).