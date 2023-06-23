Three Canadian Fintechs hiring full stack developers

Neo Financial, Helcim, and Shakepay, are looking to hire full stack developers of varying experience levels.

Canadian financial-service companies are searching for full stack developers of varying experience levels to join their teams. From established neobanks to growing cryptocurrency platforms, these Canadian startups need developers who know both sides of platform construction to build their next projects. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Neo Financial is one of Canada’s most disruptive fintechs. Most recently, Neo has bet on embedded finance, resulting in partnership cards with companies such as Intuit and Tim Hortons.

Those interested in becoming a part of the growing Neo brand can apply to its senior full stack developer position based out of Winnipeg. Neo is looking for a candidate who has built multiple full stack web projects and led the design, architecture, and development of a project from start to finish.

Successful candidates will be leading code and API design reviews in addition to developing code with Typescript, Node, MongoDB, and more. For those moving to Winnipeg for the position, Neo offers relocation packages, reimbursements, and comprehensive health benefits on day one.

You can learn more about Neo and its other open positions here.

Calgary-based fintech startup Helcim is a payment-processing company chosen by thousands of small-to-medium-sized businesses across Canada and the US as their preferred way to accept debit and credit cards.

Helcim is looking to hire a junior full stack developer for its Calgary office. Applicants are not expected to be heavily experienced with the role. It only requires one to two years of software development experience, a computer science certification of some kind, and proficiency in at least one programming language.

This role is perfect for those just breaking into the field and looking for their next step. Candidates must be located in Calgary for this position, but Helcim uses a hybrid work structure where team members can work three days in the office and two days at home.

A few other software development positions are open at Helcim, which can be found here.

Shakepay is a Montreal-based cryptocurrency platform that allows users to buy and earn bitcoin through its web and mobile apps with Interac e-Transfer.

Currently, Shakepay is looking for an intermediate full stack developer to work remotely from anywhere in Canada. Those interested in applying must have more than two years of experience as a software developer, and some knowledge of cryptocurrency.

Successful candidates will collaborate on setting a tech vision for the future of the company, write production-level code, and participate in code reviews.

Shakepay has more open positions built around remote work, which can be found here.