These three US tech giants are hiring in Canada

Robinhood, Autodesk, Ripple are ramping up Canadian hires.

The landscape of tech giants is expanding rapidly. Recent data from Pitchbook indicates that during the first quarter of 2024, a record 37 startups globally achieved unicorn status—each valued at over $1 billion USD, representing the largest increase in these valuations over the past year.

A wave of potential exits is also on the horizon. Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, indicated earlier this year that approximately 100 companies have confidentially filed to initiate initial public offerings (IPO).

Amidst this growth, several of these tech behemoths in the United States, both unicorns and those that have already exited, are setting their sights on expanding their teams, particularly in the Canadian market.

Here are three US tech giants that are currently hiring in Canada.

Stock-trading app Robinhood officially attained unicorn status when it raised $110 million USD in 2017, later going public on the Nasdaq in July 2021. The FinTech company is currently seeking out a security software developer in Toronto to join its security authentication platform team.

This individual will be responsible for creating large-scale systems and technical solutions to power Robinhood’s end-user authentication, as well as improve system performance and security.

The company is looking for a candidate with at least three years of experience working in software engineering, a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, proficiency in Go or Python, and expertise with cloud-native platforms, as well as container and orchestration technologies.

San Francisco-based Autodesk has been a public company since 1985. Currently, the firm employs more than 10,000 people and provides software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

Autodesk is looking for a principal software engineer to join its graphics platform team in Toronto. The role can be based out of Montreal, Vancouver, or remotely in Canada.

The Autodesk Graphics Platform is a shared graphics system used by many Autodesk applications. The individual hired for this role will support a complete modernization of the Graphics components. The role’s responsibilities include designing and writing code, producing unit tests and developer documentation for new code, debugging subsystems, and optimizing code.

The successful candidate should have a minimum of 12 years of experience delivering professional software, a bachelor’s degree in computer science or an equivalent field, and strong experience with computer graphics application development.

The starting annual salary for this role is between approximately $131,000 and $180,000. The company also offers annual cash bonuses, stock grants, and a comprehensive benefits package.

San Francisco-based Ripple, which is currently exploring an IPO, is reportedly valued at an eye-popping $11 billion. The crypto firm put down roots in Toronto in 2022, and has been growing its Canadian presence ever since. The company is currently looking for a senior manager of software engineering to join its Toronto team.

This hire will be responsible for providing technical and strategic leadership for RippleX, which is Ripple’s payments platform. The selected candidate will create and deliver roadmaps, guide the professional and technical development of their team, and ensure detailed execution in building scalable and reliable blockchain software and systems.

Those interested in the position should have at least eight years of experience in software development leadership, as well as experience in building highly scalable distributed systems in C++, and developing open-source software.

