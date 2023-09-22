These companies are hiring software engineers to work on machine learning in Canada

Thomson Reuters, Procom, and Ripple are looking to hire machine learning experts across the country.

To find new solutions in the real world and the crypto-world, companies are taking advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) anywhere they can. The companies below are looking for software developers and engineers in Canada to find and implement new machine-learning applications into their platforms. Check out all the organizations recruiting across the country at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Thomson Reuters products include specialized software and tools for legal, tax, accounting, and compliance professionals combined with one of the world’s global news services – Reuters.

Thomson Reuters is seeking an applied machine learning scientist and a senior applied machine learning scientist to find new real-world solutions for machine learning and deliver them. The qualifications and expectations for both roles are similar, including a master’s or bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, but the senior role is expected to have eight years of experience over the five years of the junior role.

Hired candidates can expect a hybrid-work model out of a Toronto office, where they will formulate research and development plans in a collaborative environment.

Those interested in these positions and future ones with the company can bookmark its jobs page here.

Procom is a talent acquisition and workforce optimization firm helping clients find suitable recruits for unfilled jobs.

Currently Procom is recruiting a senior artificial intelligence machine learning developer for a 6-month position based out of Calgary. The recruiter is looking for a candidate to support the development of AI-powered chatbots and provide technical consultation for other AI and ML initiatives if required.

Hired candidates will have a minimum of four years experience in developing, deploying, and supporting Microsoft Azure AI Machine Learning solutions such as natural language processing, classification, predictions, intelligent document processing, and advanced video analytics.

For future recruitment opportunities with Procom, pay attention to its jobs page here.

Ripple is trying to connect traditional financial entities like banks, payment providers, and corporations with emerging blockchain technologies and their users.

As part of that mission, Ripple is hiring a senior engineering manager for its data platform. The hired candidate will be managing a team that implements the data infrastructure for analytics, machine learning, and other business functions in Ripple’s platform. Applicants should have more than 10 years of experience in software development and more than five years of experience managing teams.

Ripple has many open job postings, including for software engineers outside of the machine learning space, here.