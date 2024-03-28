These B2B software companies are hiring in Canada

Visier, ShyftLabs, Autodesk are all looking to beef up their Canadian teams.

The global software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is expected to reach $436 billion by 2025. This large cluster of companies span a broad range of products and services and cater to a wide variety of industries, but they share a common goal: to solve complex business problems at scale.

Speaking of scale, many fast-growing companies in the segment are looking to grow their teams, and setting their sights on Canada’s talent pool. Here are three B2B SaaS firms on the hunt for new Canadian hires.

Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Vancouver-based Visier sells people analytics and workforce planning software to companies in a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences, manufacturing, and tech. The company is looking for a senior information privacy professional to drive its global privacy initiatives.

This position’s responsibilities include managing Visier’s privacy and data protection programs, demonstrating thought leadership on emerging fields of privacy, particularly around AI, and working to establish strong data privacy practices within the company’s various departments.

Applicants should have a post-secondary degree in a relevant discipline, such as information security, business, law, or risk management, as well as at least five years of experience in information security, audit, risk, privacy, or compliance. Candidates should also be certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals or equivalent bodies.

Visier is also hiring for several more positions, which can be found on its job board.

Toronto-based ShyftLabs aims to aid companies in their digital transformation journeys through smarter data solutions. The company is looking for a principal software engineer in Toronto to help design and implement scalable, high-performance software systems.

This role will be responsible for designing and developing a highly scalable platform and server that can handle high volumes of traffic, collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into technical requirements, spearhead the technical design and implementation of the platform, and lead a team of software engineers through the development process.

Those interested in applying should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science or a related field, and at least five years of experience in software development with a focus on backend systems and GraphQL APIs.

ShyftLabs is also hiring for several more positions, which can be found on its job board.

San Francisco-headquartered Autodesk develops software products and services for a variety of industries, spanning architecture, engineering, education, media, and more. The firm, which was named among seven of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies this year, is seeking out a software development manager in Toronto to join its consumption engineering team.

The selected candidate will be responsible for managing and mentoring the software engineering teams, working with and mentoring the software engineering team’s architects, product owners, and experience designers toward a shared vision, while also contributing to product roadmaps and business strategies.

The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science or equivalent work experience, at least 10 years of relevant industry experience, and at least three years of hands-on technical leadership and people management experience.

Autodesk is also hiring for several more positions, which can be found on its job board.