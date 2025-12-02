The top 10 Canadian consumer tech products of 2025

A BlackBerry revival, a 3D mouse, and smart swim goggles are some of this year’s highlights.

The government might be calling on citizens to “buy Canadian” in light of the ongoing trade war with the United States, but recognizing distinctly Canadian consumer tech isn’t always easy. Many companies only have a basic presence in Canada, and even more (including those in this article) often must offshore manufacturing. The simple reality is that these businesses struggle in Canada — just witness Smart Nora’s bankruptcy as investors shied away from hardware startups.

Thankfully, Canada has a stronger presence in the consumer electronics space than many realize: whether it’s smart home devices, advanced wearables, and even an unofficial revival of the BlackBerry formula.

Here are some of the better-known Canuck products you can actually buy in 2025, plus another with some potential.

Clicks keyboard cases

Image courtesy Clicks

If you have fond memories of messaging friends from your BlackBerry, you’re in luck. Clicks, which released an iPhone keyboard case in 2024, dramatically expanded its lineup in 2025 to include options for the Google Pixel series of phones, and even Motorola’s foldable Razr line. You can type on physical keys without taking your old Bold or Curve out of the closet.

While the team is international, it has strong roots in Canada — including from BlackBerry and its most loyal supporters. Canadian co-founder Jeff Gadway was a marketing manager at BlackBerry for nearly eight years, while fellow Canadian founder Kevin Michaluk is well-known for his fan site Crackberry and his recent Bring Back BlackBerry campaign. It also counts well-known foreign sympathizers among its ranks, including YouTube personality Michael Fisher (aka MrMobile).

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential

Image courtesy Ecobee

You don’t have to turn to an American tech giant to control your house. Ecobee may have been acquired by the American firm Generac Holdings in 2021, but it’s still firmly based in Canada and is one of the better-known alternatives to smart home hardware from Amazon, Google, and other US heavyweights.

Ecobee’s centerpiece device in 2025 was the Smart Thermostat Essential, an entry-level smart temperature control that promised energy savings with a low upfront cost ($180 CAD) as well as integration with Amazon, Apple, and Google smart home platforms.

Eli Health Hormometer

Image courtesy Eli Health

Hormones play a crucial role in your health, but testing them hasn’t usually been practical outside of a doctor’s office. Montreal-based Eli Health shook up that space in 2025 by launching the Hormometer, a saliva-based smart hormone tester that measures your cortisol level (a key factor in stress) and will soon gauge progesterone (which is important to fertility). Results are instant and billed as “lab-grade,” so you’ll theoretically have useful insights without leaving home.

At the same time, Eli Health broke ground in fundraising this year. It closed a $17-million Series A that founder Marina Pavlovic Rivas claimed was the largest ever for a Canadian tech startup focused on women’s health.

Nanoleaf Smart Multicolour Floor Lamp

Image courtesy Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf began life as a crowdfunding project in Toronto but has blossomed into a smart home empire that has become synonymous with YouTubers’ colourful backgrounds, music festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival, and anyone hoping for a bit of flash in their living room.

The company had a flurry of releases in 2025, including a light therapy face mask. However, the most practical is a $130 Smart Multicolour Floor Lamp that can sync with your music and (with an optional sensor) turn on the moment you walk into the room. While the concept wasn’t new, Nanoleaf managed to undercut giants like Philips Hue that sell connected floor lamps costing $400 or more.

Form Smart Swim 2 Pro swimming goggles

Image courtesy Form Athletica

If you take your swimming workouts seriously, a smartwatch might not cut it for tracking your stats — and there’s a distinctly Canadian answer to this problem. Vancouver-based Form Athletica, which emerged from the ashes of Recon, has been making smart swimming goggles that monitor your heart rate and other metrics, displaying them in an eyepiece so that you can concentrate on your splits instead of your tech.

The $449 Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles hit the market in 2025 are meant for open-water swimming and other rough conditions. They build on the formula with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3 lenses and an anti-fog spray that should keep your vision clear. You’ll need a compatible smartwatch to track distance, and that’s not including the optional $12 per month for guided workouts and on-display coaching. Still, it’s good to know that Canadians have effectively cornered underwater wearable tech.

Fluance Ri71 Reference Stereo Powered Bookshelf Speakers

Image courtesy Fluance

Canada punches above its weight in home audio, with big-name brands like NAD headquartered in the country. However, the textbook example might be Fluance: Deepak Jain founded the company in Niagara Falls in 1999 and has built a lineup of high-end speakers and turntables that compete against industry titans like Klipsch.

For 2025, the quintessential example is a pair of Ri71 Reference Stereo Powered Bookshelf Speakers. The $560 set is billed as Fluance’s most powerful bookshelf option, with a 120W amp and an accurate sound, and there’s a dash of modern connectivity with Bluetooth streaming and TV-friendly HDMI.

InteraXon Muse S Athena brain sensing headband

Image courtesy InteraXon

If Form’s wearable is focused on keeping you moving, InteraXon’s is its polar opposite. The Toronto-based company has been making Muse headbands that track your brain activity to help you stay calm and collected.

The 2025 release, the Muse S Athena, is meant for more than just concentration or unwinding after a long day. It combines the Muse 2’s existing electroencephalogram (EEG) tracking with blood flow monitoring to help you build “mental stamina” (effectively, focus) and improve sleep quality. It’s not cheap, at $560, but it might make sense if you’re determined to make the most of your downtime.

Kobo Clara Colour e-reader

Image courtesy Kobo

You don’t have to buy an Amazon Kindle to get a high-quality e-reader; one of the best alternatives is designed in Canada. Kobo may be owned by Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, but it was spun out of bookseller Indigo in 2009 and remains rooted in Toronto while reaching a global audience.

Its most recent device, a refreshed version of the Kobo Clara Colour, exemplifies this. For $190 you get a 6-inch, colour e-paper screen that helps with illustrations and text highlights while undercutting its larger but pricier rival, the $265 Kindle Colorsoft. It’s even repairable and made from eco-friendly plastic, so you won’t have to feel quite so guilty about buying a distraction-free e-book device.

BlackBerry’s QNX platform in your car

Image courtesy BlackBerry

BlackBerry’s consumer tech business didn’t vanish when it stopped making phones — it just lurked beneath the surface. The Waterloo company’s QNX team has been making connected car platforms for years, powering infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters, and driver assistance technologies.

And if you drive, there’s a very real chance that you’re using the technology right now. BlackBerry says QNX software is found in over 255 million cars from most of the major automakers, including BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and the Volkswagen Group (including Audi and Porsche). While there’s fiercer competition from the likes of Google’s Android Automotive, the Canadian option isn’t going away any time soon.

Haply Robotics MinVerse 3D mouse

Image courtesy Jon Fingas for BetaKit

If you’re the creative sort, you know that digital design in mixed reality (aka XR) can be difficult when you lose the tactile feedback of the real world. Montréal’s Haply Robotics wants to fix that with its upcoming haptic 3D mouse, the MinVerse. While the crowdfunded peripheral isn’t due to ship until early 2026, we’re including it here as it’s both very real and has strong potential.

Where Haply’s existing gear is meant for professionals and priced accordingly (up to $7,500), the MinVerse costs $1,500 and is aimed at artists, small-scale designers, and even gamers who want something more precise and immersive than wand controllers. As XR headsets and smart glasses take off, this might be just what you need to show off your made-in-Canada talents.

Feature images courtesy of their respective companies except for Haply Robotics, which is from Jon Fingas for BetaKit.