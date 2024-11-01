The BetaKit Quiz, Nov. 1, 2024

Albinson led the creation of the True North strategy and fund for Communitech. Despite departing his role as CEO of Communitech, Albinson will continue to lead the True North Fund.

While initially presented as a Communitech initiative, the relationship between the True North Fund and Communitech is now murky, with a Communitech spokesperson declining to offer clarity. Albinson told BetaKit this week that the True North Fund is an independent organization featuring a partnership agreement with Communitech.