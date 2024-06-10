BetaKit readers share tips, tricks, and must-attend events for a big week in Canadian tech, presented by Interac.

The Collision conference will kick off in Toronto on June 17, marking five years since it rolled into the city.

Whether the event will pack up for a new location in 2025 has not yet been announced, but BetaKit remains your go-to source for breaking news and conference insights.

In the meantime, we’ve created The BetaKit Guide: Collision Week 2024, presented by Interac.

The BetaKit Guide to Collision Week features Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, KJ Sidberry of Google Ventures, Eva Lau of Two Small Fish Ventures and many more.





Conferences, of course, are about much more than what happens on stage. They’re a chance for local ecosystems to fly their flag, to draw in investors and visitors, and generate buzz during a specific week in the calendar. They’re an opportunity for people in the sector to network and pulse-check new ideas and emerging trends, to see who’s relevant and who can hold a room.

In the leadup to Collision and other marquee Canadian tech events, the BetaKit team is often asked for insights and advice about what’s happening and what’s good.

This year, we decided to ask you right back, surveying our audience to see how you’re feeling about Collision and other events like it.

The resulting BetaKit Guide contains our audience’s most anticipated speakers, recommendations for side parties and local hot spots, and tips for getting around and getting the most out of a major tech conference.

A big thank you to our presenting partner, Interac, and everyone who shared their ideas and insights for the first BetaKit Guide, available here.