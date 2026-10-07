Edmonton Unlimited announces Deep Tech Foundry program at Startup Week

New program will launch in 2027 to tackle the unique challenges of commercializing deep tech.

Edmonton Unlimited is turning its focus to deep tech commercialization with a new program slated to start in 2027.

The news: Announced at Edmonton Startup Week on Wednesday morning, the Deep Tech Foundry program is designed to help founders with highly technical startups commercialize their innovation. Shaheel Hooda of Sprout Fund and Eecomobility president Amit Monga both partnered with Edmonton Unlimited to shape the design of the program, which has been in development for several months.

From the source: “The Deep Tech Foundry will be a highly focused, bespoke, and hands-on program designed to help technical founders move from promising technology toward companies with customers, partners, and investors that they can believe in,” Edmonton Unlimited CEO Tom Viinikka said.

The context: The program’s first cohort of eight to 12 founders will launch in early 2027, with participating founders working through six core areas: problem and technology calibration; customer pain and market demand; technical milestones and decision criteria; IP strategy and freedom to operate; go-to-market and pilot conversion; and capital strategy and funding narrative.

Organizers said they are targeting science- and engineering-driven companies that have shown early momentum but continue to experience commercialization questions. The first iteration of the program will include areas of focus like AI, energy, health, robotics, industrial innovation, and advanced materials. According to its website, the program is looking for companies to participate that are “moving beyond the pure idea or early research” with a working prototype or minimal viable product.



Final thought: Edmonton Unlimited’s decision to focus new programming specifically on deep tech reflects the growth of, and interest in, Edmonton’s deep tech ecosystem. The city boasts a strong post-secondary research and development ecosystem, a robust talent pool of technical workers, and a level of affordability that breakout companies like Zero Point Cryogenics have praised as key to its decision to build there. Despite those benefits, deep tech startups still face distinct challenges around commercialization that are characterized by longer development cycles and higher capital requirements. Programs like this aim to remedy that and help cement the sector as a primary component of Edmonton’s broader tech scene.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Jesse Cole for BetaKit.