S|W: The SaaS Weekly – Microsoft launches Fabric, mCloud looks to go private

Plus: Novisto closes $27-million Series B.

The SaaS Weekly is a weekly newsletter covering major SaaS news from Canada and around the globe.

Subscribe to S|W using the form at the bottom of this page to ensure you don’t miss out on the most important SaaS news every week!

Montréal-based Novisto, which sells environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data-management software, has closed $27 million CAD ($20 million USD) in Series B funding to scale its platform.

ESG is a framework used to measure an organization’s business practices and performance from a social and sustainability perspective.

Meta is waging its latest round of layoffs on Wednesday, estimated to impact about 6,000 people. These cuts are part of the company’s so-called “Year of Efficiency,” in which Meta is being massively restructured to save money and flatten the organization structure.

In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at Meta, reducing the company’s global headcount by about a quarter since November.

With tightening equity markets, low-volume trading, and other macroeconomic factors, Calgary-based cloud service provider mCloud has explored the option of going private to navigate the downturn.

Shutterstock on Tuesday said it agreed to buy Giphy from Facebook parent Meta Platforms for $53 million in net cash, ending a yearslong legal battle that forced the sale of the social-media animated-images company.

Meta bought the social-media animated-images company for $315 million in 2020.

The Toronto legaltech startup Rally has raised $10.9 million and rebranded to Spellbook as it joins the wave of tech startups incorporating generative artificial intelligence technology into their products.

Private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG Inc have ended talks to acquire observability software company New Relic Inc. The firms reportedly failed to secure enough debt financing and could not meet the business software company's valuation expectations.

Niraj Mathur, co-founder of Blumind, discusses his experience building a deep-tech company in Canada and why he feels the semiconductor industry is due for an all-out revolution.

Shares of cloud data platform provider Snowflake slid more than 12% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company issued weak guidance in its earnings report and said it will acquire search startup Neeva for an undisclosed amount.

Advance polling for the 2023 Alberta general election has already begun. What’s on the table for the province’s tech sector?

Here's what Canadian tech can expect from the United Conservative Party and New Democratic Party leading up to and following Alberta's provincial election on May 29.

TikTok will “soon” grant Oracle Corp. full access to its source code, algorithm and content-moderation material as part of efforts to alleviate national security concerns about the app.

The work is part of TikTok’s Project Texas, a plan to cordon off US users’ data and allow its technology to be reviewed by partners like Oracle to assess security risks.

Locorum, a marketing tech company based in London, Ont., has raised $1.2 million CAD in pre-seed funding as it looks to enter the United States market.

Locorum developed a subscription-based advertising platform that enables business owners to manage referrals online like a targeted marketing campaign.

Microsoft today launched Microsoft Fabric, a new end-to-end data and analytics platform (not to be confused with Azure Service Fabric).

The new platform includes everything from integration tools, a Spark-based data engineering platform, a real-time analytics platform, and an easy-to-use visualization and AI-based analytics tool.

Startupfest has announced its Big Picture Agenda, highlighting some of the major attractions coming to the Montreal technology festival when it kicks off July 12.

Use this BetaKit-supplied 15 percent discount code for your Startupfest tickets so we can see you in Montreal!

Wingmate provides frontline staff such as delivery drivers with an app that allows them to capture sales leads out in the field. When they share leads back to their corporate offices, they earn an incentive.

“We make sales and service a team sport,” CEO Matt Leuschner said.



