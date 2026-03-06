Svante buys Alberta’s Carbon Alpha Corp.

Deal includes Carbon Alpha’s North Star carbon capture project in Meadow Lake.

British Columbia-based Svante Technologies is expanding further in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) space with the acquisition of Calgary’s Carbon Alpha Corporation (CAC).



“This strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated carbon management offering from source to sink.” Claude Letourneau, Svante

Founded in 2021, CAC developed large-scale carbon dioxide removal and CCS projects, particularly bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS), to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and generate carbon removal credits.

As part of the acquisition, CAC’s team has become part of Svante Development Inc. Svante said it has no immediate plans to reduce employee headcount, telling BetaKit that staffing levels would remain the same as they were before the transaction.

“We are committed to treating all employees fairly and with respect throughout this integration process. If future changes occur, we will communicate them transparently and directly with our employees first,” Svante president and CEO Claude Letourneau wrote in an email to BetaKit.

BetaKit asked Svante for more information on how much the company acquired CAC for, but the company did not address that question in its response.

Announced on March 4, the acquisition of CAC includes its subsidiaries and the company’s ownership interests in North Star Carbon Solutions, a project developer for CCS in Western Canada.

Under the deal, Svante also takes ownership of CAC’s flagship North Star BECCS project. That project, located in Meadow Lake, Sask., along with a partnership with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC), is currently in development. It aims to take biowaste from the MLTC’s existing sustainable forestry facility and sequester the related carbon dioxide in an underground aquifer. The project is currently in the front-end engineering and design phase, with an expected completion date of 2028.

The project also features a CO2 pipeline developed by CAC that will connect North Star BECCS to permanent geological storage southwest of Meadow Lake.

“By bringing Carbon Alpha under the Svante umbrella, we’ve added a major CO2 storage hub and regional pipeline asset in development, as well as a full suite of geological storage capabilities,” Letourneau said. “This acquisition folds the North Star Project into our development portfolio, further enhancing our engineered solutions across industrial carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal credit markets.”

MLTC Tribal Chief Jeremy Norman said the First Nations organization is excited to work with the new partner and highlighted the partnership’s economic impact on the Meadow Lake area.

“It enables MLTC First Nations to create ongoing economic development, jobs, environmental leadership, and optimism for our people,” Norman said in a press release on March 4.

Letourneau said CAC’s acquisition expands Svante’s Western Canadian footprint while accelerating scale-up of commercial carbon removal. At the same time, CAC’s experience in carbon storage and its suite of assets is an additional layer of expertise for Svante.

Long term, Letourneau said the deal advances Svante’s goal of developing into a company that builds, owns, and operates across all elements of the CCS value chain.

“This strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated carbon management offering from source to sink,” he said. “CO2 capture, transport, and safe, permanent storage.”

Svante said it plans to advance the North Star project’s front-end engineering process, with a final investment decision from the company expected in Q1 of 2027.



BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

UPDATE (06/03/2026): This story has been updated with additional comments from Svante president and CEO Claude Letourneau.

Feature image courtesy Svante.