Summer hiring alert: Here are three organizations seeking tech workers in Canada

What do a construction software firm, telecom giant, and university have in common? They’re hiring Canadians.

Summer is in full swing, and the tech industry is heating up with fresh opportunities. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a recent graduate eager to dive into tech, this month could be the perfect time to make your next career move.

From startups to more established players, companies are searching for top talent to join their ranks. Here are three organizations on the hunt for Canadian tech workers.

Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Computer Methods International Corp. (CMiC) is a software firm that develops enterprise financial management systems for the construction and engineering sectors. The company is looking for a sales development representative to prospect and qualify leads and opportunities for CMiC’s software solution.

Responsibilities for the role include prospecting outbound and inbound clients, prioritizing and organizing the lead pipeline, and building out multi-channel campaigns along with management and account executives.

Those interested in the position should have sales experience and great communication skills, but the role does not have a minimum experience requirement. Familiarity with the construction industry and social selling are preferred for this position, but also not required.

Learn more about the role on CMiC’s job board here.

The University of Calgary’s Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking is on the hunt for an executive director. The hub was established to foster student entrepreneurship at the university, as well as spur innovation within the school’s faculty.

The executive director will be responsible for leading the strategic direction for the Hunter Hub, providing leadership to the development of any future space plans, and developing and regularly reporting on metrics and outcomes for the hub, among other duties.

The successful candidate will hold an undergraduate degree in a related field with a minimum of ten years’ experience in an entrepreneurial environment. A master’s degree and familiarity or experience working in a post-secondary setting are assets for this role.

Learn more about this position on the University of Calgary’s job board here.

North Carolina-based telecommunications infrastructure firm NWS Next is looking for a senior national account manager to join its team remotely from anywhere in Vancouver, Alberta, Quebec, or Ontario. The salary range for this role is $100,000 to $150,000.

Responsibilities include achieving and exceeding established monthly sales and call quotas, developing sources of sales leads, and prospecting for new opportunities through telemarketing, cold calling, and lead referrals. This position also involves keeping records up to date in the company’s customer relationship management software, providing forecasts and activity reports as required, and attending regular sales meetings, training, and performance review sessions.

The successful candidate will have at least five years of experience in a sales or account management role within the IT or telecommunications sector. Familiarity with selling products or services with a sales cycle of three to six months, and a university degree in engineering, IT, data networking, marketing, business administration, or a related field are strong assets.

Learn more about the position on NWS’ job board here.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Hannah Morgan.