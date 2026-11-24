The US software firm aims to grow its Canadian workforce with GTM and engineering staff.

San Francisco-based data and AI platform Databricks, which already employs more than 500 people across Canada, intends to expand its presence in the country over the coming years.

The privately held software giant first began building a presence in Canada about seven years ago. Today, Databricks has around 300 employees at its Vancouver research and development hub, and “well over” 200 in Toronto, predominantly in go-to-market (GTM) positions.

Canada is a “tier-one” market

Since 2024, Databricks has grown its Canadian business by over 125 percent. In an interview with BetaKit, Databricks vice-president and general manager of Canada, Jim Lambe, said the firm sees a lot more room to expand with Canadian companies operating in energy, financial services, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as public sector organizations.

Lambe said Databricks considers Canada a “tier-one” market, revealing that the business has some “very strong growth plans for the country over the next 12 to 24 months,” as it builds out its local GTM, solution engineering, and forward-deployed engineering (FDE) teams.

Since 2024, Databricks has grown its Canadian business by over 125 percent.





“We’re building out all of those teams here in Canada,” Lambe added.

Databricks sells software designed to help other businesses and organizations store, manage, and analyze data, and build AI products. The company’s Canadian clients include Hydro-Québec, Rogers Communications, and TD Bank.

Two of Databricks’ co-founders, CTO Matei Zaharia and chief architect Reynold Xin, also have ties to Canada: Zaharia grew up in Toronto and attended the University of Waterloo, while Xin studied at the University of Toronto.

Lambe, who joined Databricks in June 2025 to help expand the company’s presence in Canada, did not disclose any specific hiring targets.

At the moment, Databricks’ current job postings list 27 open roles in Canada across both technical and sales-oriented functions.

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Lambe said FDEs in particular will be “a huge focus” as prospective customers seek “a more guided journey” to adopting AI.

On the back of strong investor demand for companies supporting the AI boom, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Databricks is in early talks to raise several billion dollars in a new funding round that would value the company at about $225 billion USD ($323 billion CAD).

Lambe said Databricks’ Canadian customers are leveraging AI for everything from real-time financial fraud detection to analyzing investor calls and regulating how oil and gas flow.

“What’s really interesting about what we’re starting to see in Canada is each one of the industries that we talked about … are going deeper and deeper and deeper into their use and adoption of AI,” Lambe added.

Feature image courtesy Databricks.