Spexi raises $16.2 million CAD Series A for blockchain-based drone imagery network

Startup's long-term goal is to reward drone pilots on its platform with a native crypto utility token.

Vancouver-based Spexi Geospatial has secured a $16.2-million CAD Series A round as it develops new applications for its image-capturing drone pilot network.

The round was led by New York City-based return investor Blockchange Ventures, a venture capital firm that focuses on blockchain technologies. BetaKit has reached out to Spexi for more details on the round but did not hear back by publication time.

Founded in 2017, Spexi operates a blockchain-based “fly-to-earn” network of drone pilots that take high-resolution aerial imagery meant to help prepare and respond to disasters, enable smart cities, remotely inspect infrastructure, or monitor natural resources. The startup claims the imagery on its platform is cheaper, higher quality, and more frequently updated than satellite or aerial photography.

Spexi looks to incentivize drone pilots to join its platform and collect imagery from standardized 24-acre hexagons, dubbed “Spexigons,” with cash rewards and “reputation points.” The reputation system rewards users who upload the results of their flights, while detracting from those that fail, operate in an unsafe manner, or otherwise harm the health of Spexi’s network. Spexi says points can be used to reserve Spexigona and that “users with a strong reputation are intended to have a much better chance of earning in the future.”

The Spexi app interface. Image courtesy Spexi.

This leads to Spexi’s long-term goal: a token-incentized physical infrastructure network, built on providing its drone pilots with a native crypto utility token, called SPEXI, that can be used or consumed to reserve Spexigons for preferential capture periods or credits for data processing. Spexi says it intends to distribute SPEXI tokens at some point in the future, but are currently “pending regulatory approval or clarity,” and that it does not guarantee that reputation points will make every user eligible for tokens.

The startup previously raised a $7.8 million CAD ($5.5 million USD) seed round in 2022, led by Blockchange with participation from Protocol Labs, InDro Robotics, and Dapper Labs.

Spexi said it raised its latest Series A funding as it develops applications for autonomous systems, smart infrastructure, gaming, and AI.

“With our ability to scale rapidly and deliver superior data with near zero emissions, I am proud that we are not only supporting essential government and emergency response services at a fraction of the usual cost, but also driving the future of AI and metaverse powered technologies across industries globally,” Spexi CEO Bill Lakeland said in a statement.

BetaKit reached out to Lakeland and Spexi to clarify if the claim that Spexi emits “near zero emissions” factors in its use of blockchain and AI, both of which are energy-intensive and produce carbon emissions with negative environmental impacts.

Spexi claims that, since its inception, it has facilitated more than 50,000 drone missions that produced over 3.7 million aerial images across Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Spexi was awarded a $1-million contract from the Government of Canada to capture Earth imagery in order to improve emergency preparedness and responses to wildfires.

Feature image courtesy Spexi.