Siri Agrell joins BetaKit as CEO

Seasoned Canadian journalist and tech ecosystem leader joins as BetaKit's new CEO.

I am thrilled to announce that Siri Agrell has joined BetaKit as its new CEO.

There are very few folks in Canada who have a deep understanding of both the technology and media landscape, and Siri is one of them. Siri comes to BetaKit with experience as both a journalist at some of Canada’s top publications and as a leader across various vantage points within Canada’s tech ecosystem.

Siri Agrell

Siri’s decade-long career in journalism included roles at The Globe and Mail, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, and Toronto Star. Following this, Siri held senior roles in government, including a role in the Office of the Mayor of Toronto where she helped champion the city’s tech sector and built partnerships with tech companies across Canada. Eager to play a more direct role in the tech sector, Siri went on to run the Toronto-based incubator OneEleven, where she supported a diverse community of high-performing tech companies.

With Siri and Douglas at the helm, BetaKit is ready for continued growth as Canada’s leading startup and technology publication.

Siri’s passion for independent Canadian journalism and commitment to fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem across Canada is a powerful combination that will propel BetaKit’s future growth. Her experience as a journalist gives her unique insight and empathy to help develop the right products and services for our readers and partners across the ecosystem. I believe Siri is well-equipped to help shape the future of independent Canadian media.

Following a transition period with Siri now as CEO, I’ll be moving into my role as chair of the board. Douglas Soltys will continue to lead BetaKit’s newsroom as editor-in-chief.

Since the strategic partnership with Good Future a few months ago, BetaKit has made major new developments in support of its mission:

We’ve expanded our editorial bench strength with meaningful new additions (and still hiring) under Douglas Soltys’ continued leadership.

We’ve launched exciting improvements to BetaKit’s media platform with the new BetaKit.com, BetaKit Newsletter, and Apple News.

Lastly, we’ve welcomed many new strategic partners to BetaKit’s business through our growing sponsored content and advertising offerings.

BetaKit’s mission is to connect, interrogate, and inform Canadian tech. With Siri and Douglas at the helm, BetaKit is ready for continued growth as Canada’s leading startup and technology publication.

Satish Kanwar, Board Chair