Simuhealth raises $2.6 million pre-seed to modernize healthcare training

New capital will help Vancouver startup scale its training management platform across North America.

“It’s tough out there for Canadian startups, especially when you’re building an infrastructure platform rather than a shiny new AI SaaS thing.” Matthew Housser,

The Vancouver-based company has closed a $2.6-million CAD pre-seed round, which the startup claims exceeded its original $2-million target. The new capital will support Simuhealth’s expansion across hospitals and academic institutions in Canada and the US. Simuhealth already serves several clients in its home province, including the Provincial Health Services Authority, Island Health, Interior Health, and Fraser Health.

Founded in 2024 by CEO Matthew Housser, Simuhealth automates the management of healthcare simulation, training, and compliance programs. These programs help clinicians test and learn new skills in test environments before taking them into a real healthcare setting.

Simuhealth claims that healthcare training is often delivered and tracked through fragmented legacy software and manual processes; it says its platform can help institutions standardize and scale training operations with better workflow management and reporting. Its software helps schedule healthcare simulations, track equipment inventory, track training session attendance, and generate outcome and resource usage reports to help with budgeting.

Its pre-seed round was co-led by two American venture firms, Looking Glass Capital and Parade Ventures, with a “significant investment” from RiverPark Ventures, the company told BetaKit in a statement. Other round participants include Altair Capital, Startup TNT, Wormhole Capital, and angel investor Mike MacCombie.

Housser wrote in a LinkedIn post that this was his first time dealing with venture capital in his more than a decade as a full-time entrepreneur and operator, calling the process a “marathon.” His comments come as many are feeling the broadening funding divide between traditional software and artificial intelligence startups.

In addition to the equity financing, Simuhealth said it received an undisclosed amount of non-dilutive funding from the National Research Council of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program to further its technical research and development efforts. BetaKit has reached out for more details.

