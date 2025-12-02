Shopify posts another record-breaking Black Friday, Cyber Monday despite partial outage

Shopify merchants sold $14.6 billion USD to over 81 million customers this BFCM.

Ottawa-based e-commerce giant Shopify has set a new Black Friday, Cyber Monday (BFCM) record once again despite a partial service outage yesterday.

Merchants on Shopify’s platform generated $14.6 billion USD in total sales this past BFCM weekend—a 27 percent jump (24 percent on a constant currency basis) compared to 2024. More than 81 million customers purchased products from Shopify sellers during the major four-day shopping period.

Total sales by Shopify merchants on BFCm were up 27 percent compared to 2024.

According to Shopify, BFCM sales peaked just after noon EST on Black Friday, with cosmetics, shirts and pants, activewear, and fitness and nutrition products among the top-selling goods, as folks took advantage of holiday sales despite tightening consumer spending overall.

These results came despite a hiccup on Cyber Monday as merchants reported being unable to access their stores’ backends or use in-store point-of-sale systems yesterday. Shopify said in a statement that it suffered “a system degradation that has now been mitigated.”

Shopify’s stock price dropped as much as six percent on news about the service outage but since rebounded.

Shopify is set to finish out this year on a strong note. It temporarily regained its status as Canada’s most valuable company during the second quarter of 2025 before falling back to second place behind RBC. Today, Shopify is trading at nearly its highest valuation multiple since the company’s COVID-19 peak.

The e-commerce firm, which recently beat its sales forecast for Q3, has forecast revenue growth at a mid-to-high twenties percentage rate year-over-year in the fourth quarter as it measures itself against a particularly strong Q4 2024.

In recent weeks, Shopify has laid off employees across a number of roles, following a C-suite shakeup and firings that were reportedly related to issues of internal sales fraud last summer. Since then, Shopify has overhauled how it pays salespeople.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine on Flickr (CC0 1.0).