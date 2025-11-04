Shopify beats Q3 revenue outlook with 32 percent growth

E-commerce giant earned $2.84 billion USD in third-quarter revenue.

Shopify earned $2.84 billion USD in total revenue during the third quarter, marking 32 percent growth year-over-year. That’s far ahead of the mid-to-high twenty-percent growth rate the company forecast for this period at the end of Q2.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant also posted an 18 percent free cash flow margin in Q3, for its ninth consecutive quarter in the double-digits by this metric (up from 16 percent during the second quarter and in line with its prior projection).

“Our third quarter results show what’s possible when merchant ambition and success meet Shopify’s disciplined execution,” Shopify CFO Jeff Hoffmeister said in a statement. “We’re not just growing—we’re delivering consistent growth and profitability, quarter after quarter. Q3 was a standout quarter with revenue growth and free cash flow margins both surpassing our robust Q2 performance.”

Shopify’s gross merchandise value, or the total value of all sales processed through its platform, also grew 32 percent compared to the same period last year, exceeding $92 billion.

This performance comes after Shopify regained its status as Canada’s most valuable company on the back of a strong second quarter, as it gears up for the busy holiday season.

Developing…

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by appshunter.io.