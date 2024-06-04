Shopify acquires popular no-code checkout customizer Checkout Blocks

The acquisition has made Checkout Blocks' starter version free for all Shopify Plus merchants.

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify has acquired Checkout Blocks, a no-code checkout customizer and one of the most popular apps on its app store, for an undisclosed amount.

Checkout Blocks is one of the most popular checkout apps on the Shopify app store, cracking the top three during 2023’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday.









Checkout Blocks founder and solo developer Gil Greenberg announced the acquisition in an X (formerly Twitter) post this week, adding that the app’s starter plan, which was $99 per month, is now free for all merchants on Shopify Plus.

Founded in 2022, the Checkout Blocks starter tier gives merchants the ability to add “blocks” that provide shipping discounts and custom content, like gift messages or delivery notes, to their checkouts with a drag-and-drop editor. For $200 per month, merchants gain access to the upselling feature, which recommends items to shoppers prior to checkout, and the $499 per month tier grants unlimited order volume.

According to a Shopify Developer Spotlight earlier this year, Checkout Blocks is one of the most popular checkout apps on the Shopify app store, cracking the top three during 2023’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday when it received the “Built for Shopify” designation.

“Sometimes there are founders who just ‘get’ the platform and you know will do great things here at Shopify,” Shopify vice president of product Glen Coates said in an X post. “[This is a] big win for merchants and the product.”

RELATED: US court overturns $40-million USD patent infringement verdict against Shopify

Greenberg said that Checkout Blocks has been used by over 850 Shopify Plus merchants.

This acquisition follows reports from Business Insider that Shopify is looking to cease using “Shopify Plus” as a stand-alone brand, which was launched in 2014 to cater to enterprise business and broaden its scope from small-to-medium-sized businesses. Chief operating officer and vice president of product, Kaz Nejatian, wrote to employees last week that Shopify Plus will continue to be sold as a plan, but will not be considered a brand with designated teams within the company, according to an internal post viewed by Business Insider.

Last month, Shopify shares fell as the company posted an expected net loss in its first-quarter earnings. The company also forecasted slower growth in the coming quarter, anticipating that it won’t recognize the revenue associated with recent price and marketing spending increases until the third quarter.

Feature image courtesy Shopify.