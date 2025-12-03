Schooling Canada in faster AI Adoption

McMaster’s DeGroote School of Business launches three new flexible AI programs.

McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business has introduced a suite of new AI programs designed for professionals looking to integrate the technology into their careers.

The new programs are perfectly timed as the Canadian government makes significant investments in AI workplace adoption and education initiatives, via Budget 2025.

“By building an AI ecosystem at DeGroote, the school can be a leader in addressing the biggest AI gap in the Canadian economy.”

Despite being home to one of the strongest AI research ecosystems in the world, Canada still falls well behind other countries in actually integrating AI into business operations, according to the C.D. Howe Institute.

Today, only about 12 percent of businesses report using AI to produce goods and deliver services. And when it comes to AI training and literacy, KPMG places Canada 44th out of 47 countries.

It’s a gap that McMaster University is trying to close.

“AI requires data infrastructure, governance, and most importantly, human expertise and involvement to unlock the value we’re looking for,” said Manaf Zargoush, Faculty Lead for the new Data Analytics and AI Hub at DeGroote’s McLean Centre for Collaborative Discovery. “By building an AI ecosystem at DeGroote, I believe the school can be a leader in addressing the biggest AI gap in the Canadian economy, responsible and effective application.”

Here, a breakdown of DeGroote’s new programs, and who they’re for.

Master of Management in Applied AI and Data-Driven Decision-Making

This is a new graduate program built for working professionals who want to bring AI and analytics into their day-to-day work.

The Master of Management in Applied AI and Data-Driven Decision-Making is a part-time program designed to help managers lead data-driven initiatives, work effectively with analytics teams, and apply AI in real business contexts. This is not a technical program; no coding is required.

“Our perspective on AI programming is unique because most existing initiatives concentrate heavily on the technical side, where Canada is already strong, rather than on the application side, which remains the fundamental challenge for Canadian businesses,” said Zargoush.

Tailored for professionals with at least four years of experience, the 20-month program blends in-person weekend sessions with online learning, giving students the flexibility to build new skills while continuing their full-time jobs. The first cohort begins in January 2026, and applications for future cohorts will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Master of Management in AI and Analytics

A full-time program, Master of Management in AI and Analytics, is targeted at early-career professionals and recent grads, the 16-month program provides hands-on training in tools such as Python, R, SQL, Tableau, and major cloud platforms. It’s designed to bridge technical data skills with business strategy, supported by real industry experience.

Manaf Zargoush

“AI is transforming the workforce, and business schools and our programs must adapt to this challenge,” said Manish Verma, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies. “Earlier this year, McKinsey estimated AI’s productivity potential at $4.4 trillion across industries, and PwC just recently reported that AI-savvy professionals not only earn wage premiums but also drive employment growth. The message is clear: we must prepare students to thrive in this modern economy.”

Data-driven decision-making has moved from a nice-to-have to an essential skill. DeGroote’s vision is to ensure students not only understand how AI works but also know how to use it responsibly, leverage it to excel in their roles, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Graduate Academic Certificate in Data Science, Applied AI and Organizational Leadership

For working managers looking for a shorter, more focused introduction to these concepts, the new Graduate Academic Certificate in Data Science, Applied AI and Organizational Leadership could be the perfect fit.

Over four months, students take three courses and learn to design and implement actionable AI and data strategies using tools like Chatbots, AI Agenda, Azure AI, and Power BI. The program is tailored for mid-career managers looking to enhance their impact by leading AI adoption and driving organizational change.

“Mid-level managers face a double challenge: sustaining their current performance while reimagining their potential in a rapidly shifting landscape,” said Khaled Hassanein, Dean of the DeGroote School of Business. “This credential will not only give them technical literacy, but the strategic and ethical grounding needed to lead AI initiatives with confidence and credibility.”

All images courtesy McMaster University.