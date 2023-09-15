Deal follows Impact.com’s recent purchase of another BC tech startup: Pressboard.

Victoria, BC-based customer referral software startup SaaSquatch has been purchased by Impact.com.

In a statement, United States (US)-based Impact.com described the purchase of SaaSquatch as “a natural extension” of its existing partnership management platform.

“I am so proud of what SaaSquatch has become and couldn’t imagine a better future for our customers, team and product as part of Impact.com.”

Impact.com has acquired SaaSquatch’s tech, team, and customers as part of this deal. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“With customer advocates as key players in the partnership economy, our companies working together was a logical step,” SaaSquatch co-founder and CEO Will Fraser told BetaKit. “Now we can empower brands around the globe with the ability to manage affiliate, influencer, and customer referral programs in one, unified platform.”

Fraser added that this deal will give customers of both companies a new catalogue of tools to help them scale through partnerships.

Founded in 2013 by Fraser and COO Logan Volkers, SaaSquatch has built a marketing automation platform designed to power referral, loyalty, and rewards programs for a wide variety of customers, including Jobber, Western Union, RingCentral, and Pluralsight. SaaSquatch was financed by Wesley Clover International, the Ottawa-based family office of Mitel and Newbridge Networks founder Terry Matthews.

SaaSquatch claims to be able to handle advanced customer-referral programs, allowing clients to reward customer advocates for a wide range of behaviours, from completing a form to online engagement, making a purchase, and more.

Fraser and Volkers have joined Impact.com, as SaaSquatch general manager and deputy general manager, respectively.

California-headquartered Impact.com sells software that helps brands engage people for influencer and affiliate marketing as well as broader business development. It also enables publishers to connect with brands and influencers and offers the underlying infrastructure to track said content and collect associated revenues.

“We believe that customer referrals as a channel have the ability to help companies achieve significant growth in today’s fast-changing competitive market,” said Fraser. “To give every company access to this channel, we needed to combine forces with the leading partnership management platform.”

In a LinkedIn post announcing the transaction, Volkers added, “I am so proud of what SaaSquatch has become and couldn’t imagine a better future for our customers, team and product as part of Impact.com.”

The deal marks Impact.com’s fifth acquisition in three years and its second purchase of a British Columbia-based tech startup since 2022, after Impact.com acquired Vancouver, BC’s Pressboard last year.

Impact.com’s acquisition of SaaSquatch comes a couple of years after the company closed $150 million USD in funding from Qatar Investment Authority and Providence Public at a $1.5 billion valuation.

The integration of the two platforms has begun, and Impact.com customers can now access SaaSquatch through its partnership platform.

Feature image courtesy SaaSquatch.