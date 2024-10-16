SAAS NORTH puts AI’s impact under the microscope

Disruptor or distraction? Tealbook, Disco and more weigh in on AI in Ottawa on Nov. 13, 14, 2024

Has artificial intelligence truly made software platforms smarter? What results is it driving for Canada’s SaaS companies? And, most importantly, can it be trusted?

These are just some of the questions next month’s SAAS NORTH 2024 will tackle head-on.

This year, SAAS NORTH will focus on how AI is working for businesses in real life, not just on paper.

On November 13 and 14 at Ottawa’s Shaw Centre, Canada’s SaaS founders, investors, and teams will gather under one roof to dig into what’s shaping the future of the country’s software sector. BetaKit is proud to return as a SAAS NORTH media partner, and many of this year’s highly anticipated conversations will take place on the BetaKit Keynote Stage.

This year, the focus is on how AI is working for businesses in real life, not just on paper. Attendees can expect to hear from Canada’s AI leaders through a curated collection of fireside conversations, in-depth breakouts, and tactical panel discussions.

Among the standout sessions is a fireside conversation featuring Stephany Lapierre, founder and CEO of TealBook, and National Bank’s Danielle Smith, who will speak candidly on the BetaKit Keynote Stage about how generative AI is changing how businesses make decisions. Expect practical examples demonstrating how AI is helping teams work better together and make smarter calls, faster.

Candice Faktor, founder and co-CEO of Disco

Candice Faktor of Disco will also join Startup Canada’s Kayla Isabelle for an engaging one-on-one discussion about how AI is shaping how companies educate their customers, boost product usage, and keep users happy. Faktor will share concrete ways AI can build stronger customer communities by curating content and automating tasks, with real-world advice for SaaS founders on how to measure what’s working.

AI might be driving results for SaaS companies, but trust in the technology is still playing catch-up. SAAS NORTH will bring together Canadian SaaS leaders and investors, including Xero’s Muhammed Anwar, Pender Ventures’ Isaac Souweine, PwC Canada’s Brenda Vethanayagam, and NuEnergy.ai’s Niraj Bhargava, for a panel discussion focused on how to build genuine trust in AI and make sure these systems deliver.

Danielle Smith, Director Tech & Innovation Banking at National Bank

Trust is only part of the equation. As AI evolves, so do the risks. From phishing scams to deepfakes, companies need to stay ahead of emerging threats. A cybersecurity roundtable featuring Inovia Capital’s Etienne Gauthier, Klavan Security’s Andrew Amaro, Skadi Cyber Defense’s Rachel Clark, and SupportMyMac’s Sam Arseneau will break down the latest strategies to keep software systems secure in the AI era.

Beyond the main sessions, SAAS NORTH will also offer exclusive events for those looking to dig deeper into AI. At the RBCx Investor Breakfast, L-SPARK’s Leo Lax, JMI’s Dina Berdichevsky, and RBCx Capital’s John Rikhtegar will debate whether AI is just a passing fad or a true disruptor. Meanwhile, at the BDC Executive Luncheon, Arash Mahin of Aero Hygenx will discuss how AI-driven robotics can make a real difference in healthcare.

AI may be a hot topic at SAAS NORTH 2024, but attendees can expect a wide range of discussions on the stories and trends shaping Canada’s SaaS landscape. Check out the full conference agenda here.

If you’re late to securing your spot, BetaKit still has your hookup. You can save 25 percent on your tickets to SAAS NORTH 2024 by using the code BETAKITSN24 at checkout. We’ll see you there!

All photos provided by Cube Business Media Inc.