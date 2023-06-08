R|T: The Retail Times – Shopify’s birthday gift: a new class-action lawsuit

Plus: Temu is losing millions of dollars to break into the US.

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail tech news from Canada and around the globe.

Subscribe to R|T using the form at the bottom of this page to ensure you don’t miss out on the most important retail tech news every week!

Shopify is facing a $130-million class action lawsuit for allegedly breaching severance pay contracts by tens of thousands of dollars with recently laid-off employees.

Hundreds of Amazon staff members walked off the job on Wednesday afternoon demanding a flexible remote work policy and renewed commitments to reducing carbon emissions to zero.

Employees say recent layoffs and the mandate — which increases emissions as workers commute — have left them questioning whether Amazon executives are leading the company in the right direction.

Shop Cash’s launch is part of Shopify’s first Shop Day event held on June 2, an initiative similar to other dedicated deal days from e-commerce brands, including Amazon’s Prime Day.

The reason that prices on Temu seem impossibly low is that they are. An analysis of the company’s supply chain costs by WIRED—confirmed by a company insider—shows that Temu is losing an average of $30 per order as it throws money at trying to break into the American market.

So far, it's working. In just seven months, Temu's app has been downloaded over 50 million times.

With Collision’s long-term future in Toronto still uncertain, efforts are mounting for a British Columbia alternative, as multiple Vancouver organizations have begun exploring the idea of luring Collision to the city.

MarketForce, a Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform to help independent corner shops source goods, once had an ambitious plan to grow the number of users on its platform to a million by the end of 2022.

Now, the startup has had to slow down and retool after some VCs backed out a few months after the company announced its $40 million series A.

Two Saskatoon startups walked out of the Uniting the Prairies 2023 pitch competition with a combined $75,000 in investment funding.

Workplace wearables company SolusGuard won $50,000 and B2B price analytics platform BetterCart clinched $25,000.

SellerX, a Berlin-based roll-up play that has raised nearly $900 million in equity and debt and is valued at more than $1 billion, announced that it would acquire Elevate Brands, based out of Austin and NYC.

Elevate, like SellerX, is in the business of buying up smaller retailers that sell over marketplaces like Amazon, but it’s a fair bit smaller, with some $250 million raised to date.

40 women founders from 25 different countries share their views for other women entrepreneurs fundraising.

A newly-launched website shows that Cube Business Media, the company behind Canadian tech events like SAAS NORTH, TechExit.io, and Tech Talent North, plans to launch a new tech event in Vancouver called INNOVATEwest in 2024.

Skift releases what its CEO and Founder Rafat Ali calls the "most comprehensive" research report done on Hopper, the upstart mobile travel booking company.

"(Hopper) touched close to half billion in revenues in 2022 and likely to well cross it this year. Still not profitable," Ali said.

Long-time Canadian technology startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to $75 million CAD for startups that use artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

Serve Robotics, the Uber spinout that builds autonomous sidewalk delivery robots, is expanding its partnership with Uber Eats. The startup will now deploy up to 2,000 of its cute little bots via Uber’s platform in multiple markets across the US.

A recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, found that the number of VC deals in 2022 dropped by 12 percent year-over-year, while the total amount invested declined by 34 percent.

Subscribe to The Retail Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Retail Times using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!



