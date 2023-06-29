R|T: The Retail Times – Shopify is in a “fight” with CRA over merchant records

Plus: Alibaba surprises with chairman and CEO replacement.

Shopify is making its one-click online checkout solution, Shop Pay, available to enterprise retailers not currently using Shopify.

This Shop Pay expansion marks the latest move on one front of the battle for e-commerce supremacy, as Shopify, Amazon, and other players compete to own the checkout experience.

The Canada Revenue Agency is demanding six years’ worth of records from Shopify on all of its Canada-based businesses to verify their tax compliance.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke vowed to "fight" the CRA's move in a statement on Twitter, saying the demand felt "like low-key overreach."

Collision has officially announced that Toronto will host its tech event in 2024.

The one-year extension of the original 2019 deal comes after BetaKit reported the future of the conference was in question due to the departure of Mayor John Tory and increased financial asks.

Food ordering service Ritual lays off 40% of employees

(THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Toronto-based takeout service Ritual Technologies Inc. cut nearly half of its work force on Wednesday, adding to a slew of global layoffs in the tech sector.

This is the third round of staff cuts for Ritual over the past few years.

Alibaba is replacing eight-year veteran chief Daniel Zhang at the helm of a Chinese e-commerce leader bleeding market share and struggling to revive growth in the post-COVID era.

Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai will take Zhang’s position as the chairman of the board. Eddie Wu will take over as chief executive of the US$240 billion company..

According to NACO, despite record demand, total angel investment in Canada during 2022 fell 37 percent year-over-year to $166 million CAD. Last year, angel organizations facilitated 653 investments in 379 companies.

While deal count rose slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, NACO noted a trend towards follow-on angel investments.

As Amazon was served a lawsuit from the FTC over "deceptive" Prime sign-up and cancellation process this week, the e-commerce giant's Canadian distribution network is on pace to 28.3 million square feet by the end of 2024.

The ongoing expansion suggests Amazon has mostly spared its Canadian operations from the wrenching cycle of growth and contractions seen in the United States.

Retail marketing firm Neptune Retail Solutions will acquire Coupons.com-parent Quotient Technology for $430 million in cash.

The company had been exploring options that included a sale, Reuters reported in March, as its clients slashed advertising spending amid fears of an economic slowdown.

Export Development Canada (EDC) is expanding its Investment Matching Program for small and medium-sized exporting companies.

The program jumps from matching up to $5 million in capital to matching up to $25 million, and is available through qualified venture capital and private equity investors.

At Hungryroot, AI selects 70% of what customers buy. Since the company rebranded into an online grocery subscription service in 2019, Hungryroot has been leveraging AI to personalize its customers’ orders.

