R|T: The Retail Times – Loblaw axes its third-party seller driven e-commerce marketplace

Shopify is making its point-of-sale hardware solution available to Canada as part of its broader product strategy for both online and offline commerce.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said it plans to hire 15,000 people this year, pushing back on reports that the Chinese tech firm is laying off employees, as it pursues a six-way split of its operations.

Locorum, a marketing tech company based in London, Ont., has raised $1.2 million CAD in pre-seed funding as it looks to enter the United States market.

Locorum developed a subscription-based advertising platform that enables business owners to manage referrals online like a targeted marketing campaign.

Chinese firm PDD Holdings, the company best known for its Pinduoduo app, reported a 58% year-over-year jump in revenue at its earnings, benefiting from a rebound in China’s consumer sentiment for online shopping.

Niraj Mathur, co-founder of Blumind, discusses his experience building a deep-tech company in Canada and why he feels the semiconductor industry is due for an all-out revolution.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is shutting down its e-commerce Marketplace platform for third-party sellers, three and a half years after the retailer launched the broader assortment of products to compete with the likes of Amazon.

Loblaw is not the only Canadian retailer re-evaluating its marketplace strategy: Hudson’s Bay has temporarily suspended its marketplace as it conducts a site audit.

Advance polling for the 2023 Alberta general election has already begun. What’s on the table for the province’s tech sector?

Here's what Canadian tech can expect from the United Conservative Party and New Democratic Party leading up to and following Alberta's provincial election on May 29.

Grab Holdings Ltd. co-founder Tan Hooi Ling is stepping down from her operational roles by the end of the year, more than a decade after she helped start the Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery company.

Her exit leaves Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan’s management team steering the company without its co-founder as it fights to reverse years of losses.

Startupfest has announced its Big Picture Agenda, highlighting some of the major attractions coming to the Montreal technology festival when it kicks off July 12.

One thing that sets Temu apart from its competitors is its game-like shopping experience. New and existing users are frequently prompted to participate in flash sales and chance-based games such as spins to receive free items and coupons.

If Temu continues to grow and carve out a larger share of the e-commerce marketplace, it could disrupt the existing ecosystem.

Code For Canada's Dorothy Eng argues that tech professionals would enjoy the challenge of designing solutions for everyone in Canada, not just those who can afford them.

