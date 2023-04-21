R|T: The Retail Times – E Inc. to delist from TSX, Sleep Country scoops up Casper’s Canadian operations

Plus: Product sampling startup Sampler acquires Abeo.

According to E Inc., it decided to delist from the TSX because maintaining the listing doesn’t offer “substantial benefits” to the company and its shareholders. E Inc. said it expects to delist its shares from the TSX on or about May 24, at which point there will be no public market to trade the company’s shares.

Not only did the Montreal company specializing in ready-to-cook meals generate an adjusted operating profit of $3 million for the quarter covering the months of December, January and February, it even posted a net profit of $100,000. This performance, closely linked to cost reduction initiatives, is recorded despite a marked drop in sales and the number of active customers.

Osler's market-leading Emerging and High Growth Companies Group has released its second annual Deal Points Report: Venture Capital Financings, a study of 353 anonymized venture capital and growth equity financings from 2020 to 2022, valued at more than US$6 billion.

With spring officially here, BetaKit’s most-read stories for the month of March highlight a season of transition for Canadian tech, with ongoing frustrations and challenges met by long-term optimism and an immediate need to reconcile with AI disruption.

Dive into this recap of Betakit's coverage through the turbulent month of March.

Toronto-based mattress retailer Sleep Country will pay US$20.6 million for the Canadian assets of Casper, a U.S. based mattress-in-a-box company.

Sleep Country will receive a US$4.5 million marketing transition fee from Casper over the next four years and three-year warrants which would convert into a one per cent stake in Casper.

Sampler, which provides a product sampling platform for a variety of consumer packaged goods, has acquired beauty industry digital sampling agency Abeo.

According to Toronto-based Sampler, acquiring Abeo will help advance the former’s expertise in the beauty category and accelerate its expansion into Europe as well as the US, where Abeo currently has offices.

Apple Inc. assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone arena after accelerating a move beyond China.

Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate.

Round13 Capital has raised $200 million CAD in the first close of its latest fund, as its co-founders Bruce Croxon and John Eckert hand over the leadership reins to Round13 general partners Brahm Klar and Wilson Lee.

As TikTok tries to win over U.S. politicians, it may have kneecapped its shopping service, TikTok Shop.

Relatively few U.S. merchants are showing interest in signing up for the nascent service, both because they’re more focused on expanding in bricks and mortar and because they’re concerned the app could be banned, merchants say.

Despite the market uncertainty that played out in 2022, the number of down rounds fell below the three year average between 2020 to 2022. This is one of the findings in the Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP’s second annual report on venture capital and growth equity.

The problem for independent bookstores is that many of them don’t have the bandwidth to run their own online stores. Instead indies can partner with Bookshop, let them handle disribution, and get a cut of the sales.

Technically, Bookshop doesn’t need independent stores to join its platform. If the goal were merely to sell books online it could do just that, but then, of course, it wouldn’t be special.

As one of North America’s largest markets by adult population, Ontario was initially pegged to generate approximately $570 million in iGaming revenue in 2022; the results were almost three times higher.

As the iGaming market heads into its second year in the province, companies are doubling down on unique growth strategies to gain an edge.

The rate of worker injuries at Amazon warehouses was 70% higher compared to other warehouse companies in 2022, according to a recent report from union coalition Strategic Organizing Center.

The report also found that the rate of "serious" injuries was more than double the serious-injury rate at other warehouses.

