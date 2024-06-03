Real-Time Rail, real-time headache

Plus: Toronto's lead over other Canadian cities widens in startup ecosystem rankings.

There’s disappointment from all sides of the industry about the lag to get the Real-Time Rail payments system running. That’s what audience members at the Payments Canada Summit heard Ron Morrow, an executive at the Bank of Canada responsible for payments oversight, say Thursday.

FinTechs seeking access to RTR—once it’s live for industry testing in 2026—have to register in November with the central bank, which will supervise the companies’ regulatory compliance under the Retail Payments Activities Act. In an interview after his speech, Morrow said he’s heard from other jurisdictions that “sometimes” FinTechs aren’t used to being regulated and he’s not entirely sure what to expect come registration time, but he’s “hopeful that we’ve laid enough groundwork for folks on this.”

The “real concern” though, Borrowell CEO Andrew Graham said, is that payments modernization “is so far behind schedule.” RTR was supposed to go live in 2019. “Without that in place, many FinTechs may simply opt to wait, calculating that the benefit to being regulated isn’t worth the cost,” Graham told me.

For years, the Bank of Canada has been advising these companies to “be ready” for regulatory change, while FinTechs have been saying they’re ready. Morrow acknowledged the mounting frustration for companies that have seen the system delayed many times, but said “what’s important now is that we move with as much experience as possible.”

Bobbie Racette, one of very few female, Indigenous founders to raise a Series A, is on to the next round and looking to secure a Series B for her company Virtual Gurus.

Racette founded her startup in 2016 and used the Series A capital to build a gig work platform that connects virtual assistants to companies looking for help with tasks like bookkeeping, marketing, and customer support.

BetaKit recently sat down with her to talk about why she’s planning her big expansion in the US and what companies get wrong about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Colorado-based Riot Platforms disclosed a proposal it made to acquire fellow Bitcoin mining company, Toronto-based Bitfarms, for $950 million USD.

The proposal, initially submitted April 22, was rejected by Bitfarms. Riot said it is concerned over the recent actions of Bitfarms’ founders as well as allegations made in a lawsuit filed by Bitfarms’ recently ousted CEO.

Bitfarms later responded to Riot’s proposal disclosure, arguing it significantly undervalued the company. Bitfarms said it is exploring strategic alternatives, which include a sale of the company or similar transaction.

Last year marked a “repeat year of recalibration” for Canada’s venture capital market as the industry continues to normalize following a record 2021, according to a study from the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

Per BDC Capital’s latest Canadian VC landscape report, 2023 also saw softening returns amid a proliferation of down rounds (a round of financing at a lower valuation than a company’s previous round) and markdowns for Canadian technology firms.

Canada retained its fourth-place position in StartupBlink’s global startup ecosystem rankings this year, but the gap between its top city, Toronto, and other Canadian cities is widening.

StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index for 2024 ranks the strength of startup ecosystems for both countries and cities. StartupBlink ranks ecosystems based on an algorithm that assesses three key measures: the quantity of startups and supporting organizations, the quality of startups and support organizations, and the business environment of each ecosystem.

A long-running, crypto-centric conference has announced it’s coming to Toronto for the first time in 2025.

Consensus looks to bring together industry players from around the world to talk about digital assets, blockchain, Web3, and artificial intelligence.

Last month, Amanda Fong found herself in Santiago, Chile, presenting a benchmarking analysis to the CEO and management team of a local agriculture-focused venture capital firm.

Originally from Ottawa and now settled in Toronto, Fong has a commerce degree and work experience as a product manager for the PC Health portfolio at Loblaw Companies Limited. But she found herself on a two-week study tour of Peru and Chile as part of an optional course in her MBA in Technology Leadership, offered by the Schulich School of Business at York University.

“The pace of change in the business world is unprecedented,” she explained. “To remain competitive and effective, I knew I needed to invest in myself, continually develop my skills, and challenge the status quo.”

Less than a decade ago, Alberta’s global reputation had little to do with its tech ecosystem. But according to Joe Timlin, managing director at CIBC Innovation Banking, the province is quickly emerging as a key destination for investment and impact.

“We’ve just seen the ecosystem mature to the point where a number of name brand venture capital and private equity firms have done their first investments in Alberta, and now I think they’re eager to do more after seeing the opportunity set there,” Timlin told BetaKit.

“We’re not in the business of selling food, we’re in the business of behaviour change.”

New School Foods founder Chris Bryson joins to discuss his plans to commercialize a pet R&D project into a Canadian plant-based meat competitor. Can he do the impossible better than… Impossible?

Feature image by Mohamed Hassan via Pixabay