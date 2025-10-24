Techskis returns to the slopes in March 2026

Startups can pitch venture investors on the chairlift before shredding in the Blue Mountains.

In its second year, a Canadian tech summit is going downhill—on a pair of skis.



In March 2026, a curated group of 250 founders, investors, builders, and ecosystem players will hit the slopes at Osler Bluff Ski Club for the second edition of Techskis. BetaKit is a Techskis community partner.

After a successful impromptu debut in February, the event returns to The Blue Mountains, Ont. March 3 and 4 to get Canadian tech away from the showroom floor and into a retreat filled with chairlifts, cold plunges, and après-ski conversations.

“We built Techskis 2025 in six weeks and somehow pulled off something people are still talking about,” Benchfund founder and Techskis organizer Jonathon Hillis told BetaKit. “This year, we’ve got six months, and we’re going to blow the lid off this thing.”

The first day will include keynotes, founder panels, and practical sessions led by top operators and investors. So far, speakers include ​world record–holding endurance athlete Connor Emeny, Monday Girl co-founder ​Rachel Wong, and Mid-Day Squares co-founder Jake Karls.

The day will close ​with the optional Techskis Dinner, allowing attendees to connect over food and wine. While the dinner is optional, 95 percent of the Techskis attendees showed up to the last one.

Day 2 is when Techskiers can choose their own adventure. There’s TechSki’s signature Lift Pitches, where startups pitch venture investors on the chairlift before their skiing or snowboarding, as well as curated indoor and outdoor activities like yoga, fireside chats, cold plunges, and other wellness experiences.

“The goal with Techskis, when Jon came to me with the idea, was to always create something that isn’t your typical tech summit,” Toronto Tech Week and Techskis co-founder Mell Truong told BetaKit. “No hotel ballrooms, conference centres, and traditional networking apps — just real people, real conversations, and a community that goes beyond the ‘what do you do?’ kind of talk.”

“It’s equal parts summit, mindset reset, and unforgettable experience,” she added.

Those interested in registering for Techskis can do so here.

All images courtesy Techskis. Photos by Kianna Sunshine Photography.