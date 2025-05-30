Calgary Capital, the King comes to Canada, and nothing but Bluesky in rain city

#1. In his speech opening the Canadian parliament this week, King Charles III described Canada as what?
In his speech, the King echoed Canada’s anthem, saying “the true north is indeed strong and free.” Prime Minister Mark Carney had enlisted the sovereign to deliver the Liberal government’s message of sovereignty in response to President Trump’s tariffs and annexation threats.
#2. The city of Calgary recently rolled out a strategy to pitch itself as Canada’s capital of what?
The city of Calgary recently rolled out a multi-pronged strategy to bill itself as the “innovation capital of Canada.” The innovation strategy is meant to create over 187,000 jobs over the next 10 years and contribute over $28 billion in economic activity by 2034.
#3. Vancouver’s Jane Software, which is reportedly soon to be valued at $1.8 billion, started as what?
Jane Software was launched as a “side hustle” by co-founders Alison Taylor and Trevor Johnston in 2014, originally developed to help Taylor manage her own clinic.
The secondary round will see Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), JMI Equity, and Tidemark Management Company buy stakes in the company from existing shareholders, according to The Globe and Mail.
#4. A new analysis from Canadian Women in VC found that many of its members are doing what?
The CWVC’s analysis found that nearly one in four of its members have left VC since 2019. CWVC hopes to figure out why women are leaving the space, and determine how to encourage VC firms to retain more women.
#5. How did CEO Jay Graber of Bluesky describe the platform at Web Summit Vancouver?
Graber called Bluesky “the lobby to the social internet,” describing it as a starting point, not the destination. She spoke on the opening night of Web Summit alongside NYU professor Gary Marcus in a conversation that included sharp critiques of today’s tech landscape.
#6. What will be the defining theme of Elevate Festival 2025?
Elevate Festival, which will feature Shopify president Harley Finkelstein and a host of Silicon Valley veterans, said applied AI will be the defining theme of this year’s festival. This year’s speakers will discuss how to responsibly navigate the next phase of tech transformation following the rapid acceleration of AI.
#7. What does Bell’s AI Fabric project aim to do?
The Bell AI Fabric project aims to build six AI data centres in British Columbia, which the company says make up the first supercluster of a planned national network. The project comes as Bell’s competitors invest in AI data centres in anticipation of a growing demand for AI compute.
#8. What new financial product did Koho launch this week?
Koho added the ability to send remittances, or international money transfers, to over 190 countries. The Toronto-based FinTech firm claims the new feature has better-than-average exchange rates, as it uses the live rate for every transfer.
#9. Why did Mozilla shut down Pocket, its popular read-it-later extension?
When announcing the shuttering of Pocket, the company said that browsing habits have evolved, and they are redirecting resources towards projects that better align with these changes.
#10. Which Internet personality did BetaKit sit down with at Inventures 2025 last week?
BetaKit CEO Siri Agrell sat down with American businessman and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk (known online as Gary Vee) for a wide-ranging discussion on talent, the future of work, and immigration.
Vaynerchuk’s prescriptions included a 10-year tax holiday for top founders, tailored visas for startup talent, and a national campaign to attract builders, creatives, and entrepreneurs.
