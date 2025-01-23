The program launch follows QueerTech’s acquisition of Gradient Spaces last year.

Montréal-based nonprofit QueerTech has launched a new accelerator for Canadian entrepreneurs who identify as members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The move follows QueerTech’s early 2024 acquisition of Toronto’s Gradient Spaces, which offered similar programming for 2SLGBTQIA+ founders.

Applications close on Fri. Jan. 24.

QueerTech has also named Virtual Gurus founder and CEO Bobbie Racette, an Indigenous, Cree-Métis, and 2SLGBTQIA+ tech entrepreneur, chair of the organization’s board of directors.

Targeted toward early-stage startups with a prototype, proof of concept, or minimum viable product, QueerTech’s 12-week QT Founders Catalyst Program will be delivered virtually with in-person networking opportunities in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Halifax, and Vancouver.

Through the QT Founders Catalyst Program, QueerTech hopes to help provide participating 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, mentorship, and networks to overcome barriers and scale their ventures. Applications for the program’s inaugural cohort, which is set to kick off in March, close tomorrow on Fri. Jan. 24.

QueerTech supports 2SLGBTQ+ tech workers and entrepreneurs. In a statement, QueerTech co-founder and CEO Naoufel Testaouni said that via the QT Founders Catalyst Program, the organization hopes to “create a supportive and empowering environment where 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs can flourish.”

RELATED: QueerTech acquires accelerator gradient spaces to support more 2SLGBTQIA+ tech workers

“We believe that by providing tailored resources and fostering a strong community, we can help queer founders overcome barriers and drive innovation within the tech industry,” Testaouni added.

A QueerTech spokesperson told BetaKit that the QT Founders Catalyst Program builds on the foundation laid by Gradient Spaces, whose program QueerTech sunset after last year’s deal. According to the spokesperson, the QT Founders Catalyst Program is a rebranded and significantly expanded offering with a new structure, curriculum, and mentor and funding network.

The QT Founders Catalyst Program is being financially supported by the Government of Canada via the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, which is being administered by the Canadian Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

RELATED: QueerTech report finds change is lagging for 2SLGBTQIA+ tech workers in Canada

QueerTech is among the 17 organizations selected by the Government of Canada to deliver its $8-million ecosystem fund for 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Founded in 2016, QueerTech started as a meetup group in partnership with MontréalNewTech to surface and connect queer professionals within the local tech industry. The organization has claimed, since then, that it has helped over 10,000 professionals who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ via professional development and mentorship and hosted over 125 events.

Speaking to Racette’s appointment as chair, Testaouni said in a statement that she “embodies the values and vision of QueerTech,” noting, “her leadership, insights, and unwavering commitment to inclusivity will help us take our mission to Queer the Tech Ecosystem to new heights.”

Feature image courtesy QueerTech.