NordSpace & Canada Rocket Company CEOs explain how a Falcon 9 ride-share pullback could catalyze our nation's sovereign space goals.

Today on The BetaKit Podcast, we’re talking about space.

Why? First and foremost: space is cool as hell. I think most people, at some point in their life, at least consider being an astronaut like our two guests today, the CEOs of Nordspace (Rahul Goel) and Canada Rocket Company (Hugh Kolias).

“It takes us—to launch our small rocket—six months just to get an approval. We can do that in 24 hours in the United States. We can drive our rocket down to the States like a lot of companies have—and they never come back.” Rahul Goel

There’s another reason: this year’s BetaKit Most Ambitious issue was focused on sovereign technology, nation building, and all the invisible infrastructure Canadians rely on that we don’t currently own or control. It turns out that a lot of that infrastructure lives in space, which we desperately need access to, let alone control of.

SpaceX is scaling back its rocket ride-share program. It could cut off Canada’s access to space. Or, according to our guests, it could be the catalyst for Canada’s sovereign space goals, leading to significant strategic and financial windfalls. In Budget 2026, the federal government earmarked previously committed capital toward sovereign space capacity.

But what does sovereign space capacity look like? And how will it get built?

Our two guests this week, who joined shortly after they were on stage together at tech festival Nrth in September, have significantly different (perhaps competitive) visions of how this will happen. But you’ll find that their debate on how to get to space, while sometimes tense, is always respectful.

Why? Getting to space is hard. Very hard.

And ultimately, they both share the same goal: ad astra Canada.

So prepare for launch, and let’s dig in.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by Float.



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Recorded and edited by Toronto Podcasts.



