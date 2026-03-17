Platform Calgary appoints Jennifer Lussier as CEO

Former COO and VP of growth takes over after serving in interim role since October.

Platform Calgary has named Jennifer Lussier as CEO, officially confirming her appointment after months in the interim role.



“By connecting the dots to talent, investment, and resources at scale, we can supercharge the ecosystem that helps Calgary’s brightest minds compete, and win, on a global stage.”

Lussier, who previously served as Platform Calgary’s VP of growth and chief operating officer, has been the organization’s interim CEO since October of 2025, when former president and CEO, Terry Rock, left the organization for a role with Alberta Innovates.

Platform Calgary acts as a hub for Calgary’s innovation sector, providing support for tech companies to start, scale, and commercialize while connecting entrepreneurs to a network of partners and resources. The organization has more than 850 members across a variety of industries.

Lussier’s background at Platform Calgary, as well as her more than 30 years of experience in the Calgary business community, were contributing factors to the board or director’s decision to make her the permenant CEO. Lussier has spent time in marketing and communications for organizations like AltaCorp Capital Inc. (now ATB Capital Markets Inc.) and private investment group Tristone Capita (now Tristone Group). She also founded AnyQuip Inc, a business-to-business machine sales and rental marketplace.

Jennifer Lussier.

Image courtesy Platform Calgary.









“Platform Calgary has played an important role shaping the exponential growth of Calgary’s tech community. To continue this impressive trajectory, Platform Calgary needs proven leadership that will continue delivering results for Calgary’s innovators,” board chair Dean Prodan said in a press release. “The Platform Calgary Board of Directors believes that Jennifer Lussier is that leader, and we are proud to announce her as the organization’s CEO.”

Reacting to the decision, Lussier said that as the world moves through an unprecedented technological change, the work of tech support hubs like Platform Calgary will be vital to ensuring Calgary’s tech ecosystem remains competitive.

“I’m dedicated to expanding Platform Calgary’s impact by leveraging our thriving hub, and by delivering high-velocity programs that entrepreneurs need to keep pace with these rapid changes,” Lussier said in a statement. “By connecting the dots to talent, investment, and resources at scale, we can supercharge the ecosystem that helps Calgary’s brightest minds compete, and win, on a global stage.”

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Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Alex C.