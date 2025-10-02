Platform Calgary president and CEO Terry Rock leaving for Alberta Innovates

COO Jennifer Lussier will step in as interim leader.

Platform Calgary president and CEO Terry Rock is leaving the local tech hub to make a mark at the provincial level.

Rock will leave his post on Oct.14 to become senior vice president and chief operating officer of the provincial agency Alberta Innovates. In his place, Platform Calgary COO Jennifer Lussier will step in as interim CEO while the organization’s board searches for a permanent replacement.

Rock’s leadership at Platform Calgary created “one of Canada’s most vibrant tech ecosystems.”

Platform Calgary said Rock has made a “transformational impact” on the organization and Calgary’s tech ecosystem since joining the tech hub in 2018. He led the organization to open its Innovation Centre in June 2022, and is credited for bringing together the partners and resources that support Platform Calgary’s 800 member companies.

Lussier joined the organization in 2019 as a startup advisor, moving her way up before serving as the COO for the last two-and-a-half years. A Platform Calgary spokesperson told BetaKit that Lussier’s appointment is intended to maintain continuity and focus for its team and the ecosystem as the hub gears up for a number of upcoming flagship events, including Techstars Startup Weekend and Calgary Innovation Week.

“The Platform Calgary Board has absolute confidence in Jen Lussier’s ability to step seamlessly into the interim CEO role,” board chair Dean Prodan said in a statement. “Her deep knowledge of the organization and Calgary’s innovation community will ensure stability and continued support for Calgary innovators during this transition.”

Rock is joining Alberta Innovates during a period of change. The agency named Mike Mahon its permanent CEO in May after he delivered a comprehensive review of its programs and a new strategic go-forward plan as interim leader. Alberta Innovate board chair Tony Williams told BetaKit at the time that the mission had shifted from creating an ecosystem to harnessing what the organization helped to build.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment, Alberta Innovates said Rock’s leadership at Platform Calgary created “one of Canada’s most vibrant tech ecosystems,” and that he will help the provincial agency do the same on a provincial scale by strengthening collaboration and operationalizing its strategic plan.

