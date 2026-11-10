Platform Calgary and Ax.c launch reciprocal access for startups

One-year agreement will let member companies share networks and office space.

Tech startups based in Calgary and Montréal will now have a place to build and network when they visit either city.

The news: Local innovation hubs Platform Calgary and Montréal-based Ax.c announced a one-year reciprocal agreement on Tuesday that will give associated startups access to the spaces and activities run by both organizations.

Ax.c member startups will be welcome to work out of Platform Calgary’s Innovation Centre, while the inverse will be true for Calgary startups visiting Ax.c. They’re also sharing access to expert sessions and networking events.

From the source: “Our startups have everything to gain from getting to know the ecosystems of Calgary and Western Canada, and the reverse is just as true,” Ax.c director Geneviève Leclerc said in a statement. “We want to make interprovincial collaboration simple, natural, and concrete.”

The context: Ax.c has branded itself as a hub to host international delegations. It’s aligned with the mission of the provincially backed non-profit Québec Tech, which has sought to help startups sell globally. Alongside renewed funding from the city of Montréal, Ax.c recently partnered with Toronto’s DMZ to provide office space at its headquarters, plus in New York City and Tokyo.

It’s now taking that outward-facing approach to boost collaboration within Canada, particularly with Calgary, which was recently named the fastest-growing tech ecosystem in the country. Platform Calgary, which has new leadership under CEO Jennifer Lussier, hosts a litany of events, including this month’s Calgary Innovation Week that features workshops, seminars, and networking get-togethers.

Final thought: Café co-working and booking WeWork-style workspaces can be expensive for budding startups hoping to keep their costs down. Free access at Ax.c and Platform Calgary for visiting startups could encourage usage of the spaces and free up more money for key costs, such as AI token spend.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Platform Calgary.