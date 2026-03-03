Ottawa puts $8.5 million behind 40 Atlantic Canadian AI projects

Evan Solomon announces support for Université de Moncton, Volta Labs, Digital Nova Scotia, and others.

The federal government is looking to increase AI adoption and integration on Canada’s East Coast by doling out $8.5 million to 40 projects.

AI minister Evan Solomon announced the financial contributions at Halifax-based innovation hub Volta Labs on Tuesday morning. The funding supports projects focused on digital transformation, supply chains, and market expansion across sectors like fish processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and education.



Each project received either a repayable or non-repayable contribution from the federal government’s Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) through either the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) or the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

The single largest contribution from the announcement is going to the Université de Moncton, which is receiving just over $1.8 million in non-repayable funding under RAII to encourage the adoption of AI for small and medium-sized enterprises. Volta Labs also got a sizable commitment of $557,000 to foster AI and digital technology adoption in small businesses across Nova Scotia.

St. John’s-based trophi.ai, which runs an AI coaching app for gaming and simulation software, received the largest repayable sum under RAII: $950,000, for marketing and product development.

Born out of the 2024 federal budget, RAII is a $200-million, five-year program delivered by the country’s seven regional development agencies, such as ACOA. Funding from RAII is meant to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations that adopt and bring new AI technologies to market. For its part, ACOA is responsible for $15.7 million of RAII funding.

Under REGI, Digital Nova Scotia received a combined $587,000 for two different projects: one to assist Nova Scotian small businesses with AI adoption and integration, and another to deliver an AI training and micro-credentialing program. Meanwhile, Halifax biotech firm AGADA Biosciences got $576,000 in repayable funding to acquire advanced lab equipment and create five jobs to develop new services.

In a statement, Solomon said the investments will help Atlantic Canadian businesses scale AI, boost productivity, expand exports, and create high-quality jobs.

“By accelerating responsible adoption across the country, we are strengthening Canada’s competitiveness and positioning Atlantic Canadian firms to lead in the global digital economy,” Solomon said.

Feature image courtesy Evan Solomon via X.