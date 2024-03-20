NGen launches $100-million sustainable manufacturing challenge, calls for project proposals

The Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge is seeking projects that will support Canada’s net-zero goals.

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is seeking project proposals with the launch of its Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge.

The challenge is looking for projects that aim to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing and support Canada’s net-zero goals. It will target the reduction of energy use, natural resource consumption, and waste as well as increased efficiency, sustainable material use, and closed loop manufacturing.

NGen said it will invest up to $35 million of Global Innovation Cluster funding and will look to raise more than $65 million from industry partners, with a goal of launching a total of $100 million in new collaborative projects.

“Advanced manufacturing offers many of the solutions necessary to achieve Canada’s emission reduction goals,” NGen CEO Jayson Myers said in a statement. “NGen is looking to combine our tremendous strengths in cleantech, automation, advanced materials and smart digital technologies to develop solutions for sustainable manufacturing that will benefit Canada and the world.”

RELATED: NGen investing $32.3 million into 15 advanced manufacturing projects

NGen says projects must be collaborative and promise to push the boundaries of advanced manufacturing technology and cleantech. The program’s focus areas are manufacturing-focused solutions to high heat generation, carbon capture, greenhouse gas tracking, and other general innovations in lowering the carbon impact of manufacturing.

Part of the federal government’s Innovation Clusters initiative, NGen aims to bring manufacturers, tech companies, innovation centres, and researchers together by providing funding and business support to projects that develop or scale-up manufacturing solutions in Canada.

NGen has claimed that between 2019 and 2023, the cluster completed 165 projects, which have resulted in $7 billion in new sales, a 32-fold return on NGen’s investment, and 55 new companies created.

In February, NGen invested $32.3 million into 15 tech-enabled manufacturing projects across Canada, including carbon removal technology company CarbiCrete and digital components manufacturer Falkbuilt.

Those interested in applying for the Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge can visit NGen’s information page.

Feature image courtesy Possessed Photography via Unsplash.