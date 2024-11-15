Neo’s backers, Wealthsimple’s value, and Shopify’s concerns

Amazon Haul is expected to rival Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein. The new app will feature a variety of products across fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics, all priced at $20 or less.

The launch of Amazon Haul was followed by British Columbia-based UniUni announcing $30 million USD to fuel its US expansion. UniUni was once known to be a delivery partner to Shein and Temu, though the current status of those partnerships is unclear.