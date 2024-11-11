ImaginAble Solutions founder Lianna Genovese recognized at 11th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

The young Canadian founder accepted the award on the same stage as Shaquille O’Neal.

Lianna Genovese, 25, who founded the Hamilton-based assistive technology company ImaginAble Solutions in 2019, was recognized for her humanitarian work alongside several other recipients including NBA hall-of-famer Shaquille O’Neal at the 11th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards (MAHA) this past weekend.

The ImaginAble Solutions Guided Hand. Image courtesy ImaginAble Solutions.

While still a student at McMaster University, Genovese was inspired by a woman she met through a class project who loved to paint, but found it difficult to wield a brush due to her cerebral palsy. To address this, she created ImaginAble’s flagship Guided Hands product, a mechanical device meant to help those with limited hand mobility write, paint, draw, and use touch-screen devices. The startup was awarded with financial support from the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation in August 2023.

Each year, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. uses the MAHA to recognize high-profile “seasoned humanitarians,” such as O’Neal, and six under-30s who are “serving as advocates, activists, and role models” to bring positive change in the world. The center says the young winners are honoured for embodying one of Muhammad Ali’s six core principles: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect, and spirituality.

Adding yet another award to her résumé, which includes the Forbes 30 Under 30 and the National James Dyson Award, Genovese was recognized for embodying the principle of respect at MAHA. The Ali Center said her assistive technology improves the quality of life for people with disabilities, and pointed to ImaginAble’s mandate to commit a portion of each sale to help provide products to families in need.

Launched in 2013, MAHA is meant to honour the boxing legend’s humanitarianism and recognize a new generation of social changemakers. The awards also act as the Muhammad Ali Center’s primary fundraiser, helping the museum and social justice advocacy centre support its mission-based programs, community events, partnerships, digital content, and museum exhibitions.

Feature image courtesy ImaginAble Solutions.