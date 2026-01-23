Musk fights an airline, Capital One buys Brex, and TikTok stays online

Elon Musk polled his X followers about buying Ryanair after getting into a public spat with the airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, over using Musk’s Starlink system to power on-board wi-fi.

O’Leary ruled out integrating Starlink into his fleet, citing increased fuel costs from the weight, spurring Musk to call for O’Leary’s firing and describing him as “a real idiot.” O’Leary also called Musk an “idiot.”