Musk fights an airline, Capital One buys Brex, and TikTok stays online

#1. Which budget airline did Elon Musk get into a public spat with and threaten to purchase this week?
Elon Musk polled his X followers about buying Ryanair after getting into a public spat with the airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, over using Musk’s Starlink system to power on-board wi-fi.
O’Leary ruled out integrating Starlink into his fleet, citing increased fuel costs from the weight, spurring Musk to call for O’Leary’s firing and describing him as “a real idiot.” O’Leary also called Musk an “idiot.”
#2. What gap is Québec AI research institute Mila and venture firm Inovia Capital trying to bridge in Canada with their new Venture Scientist Fund?
The early-stage venture fund seeks to bridge a commercialization gap that has plagued Canada’s AI sector.
The fund aims to identify and back at least 55 “AI-native” startups by helping researchers turn their discoveries into products. This could help scientists pay their rent, so if you answered D, take this gold star instead of a point: ⭐
#3. Inkbox founders Tyler and Braden Handley are trying to buy back their semi-permanent tattoo brand after its sudden shutdown under which company?
The Handley brothers have submitted a bid to purchase Inkbox back from BIC, three years after selling it for $65 million USD. BIC announced it was shutting down the business that housed Inkbox last month.
“I just don’t want to see it not exist anymore,” Tyler Handley told BetaKit.
#4. This week, credit-card issuer Capital One agreed to acquire Brex for $5.15 billion to target what market?
The cash-and-stock deal will give Capital One access to the technology used by thousands of companies for corporate credit cards.
In response, Capital One shares fell nearly five percent in after-hours trading on Thursday.
#5. How does Markham-based Nordspace obtain its rocket engines?
This week, Nordspace received federal funding from NRC IRAP to improve its 3D printing manufacturing capabilities for medium-lift rocket engines.
Nordspace is teaming up with the German research institute Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology and German company SWMS on the project.
#6. This week, Dominion Dynamics secured $21 million CAD in seed funding to become a “defence neoprime” – an explicitly Canadian competitor to whom?
Dominion Dynamics is looking to build Canada’s “defence neoprime”—an explicitly Canadian competitor to big-name defence contractors like Lockheed Martin.
Founded in June, the startup has already raised a total of $26 million.
#7. A European alternative to social media platform X is launching soon under what name?
European organizations are about to launch their own social media platform, W, amid rising tensions with the United States.
The initiative is supported by an advisory board and former ministers and business representatives, primarily from Sweden.
#8. Three Edmonton companies are combining their respective municipal surveillance, hyperspectral satellite, and drone infrastructure to help manage what this summer?
FireSafe AI has partnered with Wyvern and AIRmarket to create more comprehensive wildfire detection and prevention infrastructure.
FireSafe provides wildfire intelligence via an AI platform that integrates data from sources like municipal surveillance infrastructure, Wyvern’s satellites capture hyperspectral data not visible to the naked eye, and AIRmarket’s drones give real-time visual surveillance verification and detection.
#9. This week, Richmond, BC-based General Fusion announced its intention to become the first publicly traded pure-play fusion power company. What is an example of fusion power?
Nuclear fusion is the physical process that powers the sun and stars.
General Fusion has struck a $1-billion USD deal to go public on the Nasdaq by combining with an American special purpose acquisition company.
#10. A federal court judge set aside an order for TikTok to wind down its business in Canada this week. How did the federal government justify the original shutdown order?
The federal government stated the shutdown order was due to unspecified national security risks.
After setting aside the shutdown, federal court Justice Russel Zinn ordered the matter to be sent back to industry minister Melanie Joly for “a new further review … which allows for a decision.” The short judgment did not state a reason for the decision.
