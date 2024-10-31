Momentum Ventures’ CEO Henri Chelhot on the evolving needs of global travellers

From AI integration and customer service enhancements to private travel and carbon capture.

As we book winter escapes and work trips, it’s easy to forget that not long ago, a global pandemic had grounded travel worldwide. Few industries were hit harder than travel, facing a range of challenges from changing regulations to a surge in customer inquiries and cancellations.

Montreal-based Momentum Ventures, the parent company of FlightHub, justfly.com, Flygreen, and CruiseHub was no exception. But rather than buckle under pressure, they’ve since leveraged AI while also adopting a human-centred approach to reshape their customer service, sustainability, and innovation efforts.

BetaKit spoke with Momentum Ventures’ CEO Henri Chelhot about implementing generative AI, sustainable travel, and what’s next for the company as it continues to redefine modern travel.

Just a few years ago, the pandemic dramatically disrupted global travel. How did you lead your companies through that time?

The pandemic was a challenging period. We found ourselves facing unprecedented obstacles—thousands of customers needed immediate assistance, and airlines were constantly updating policies.

One of the key aspects of our response was ensuring that our customer service operations could handle the enormous surge in requests. We had to quickly adapt our systems and processes so we could support customers efficiently, whether it was helping them rebook flights, process refunds, or navigate new travel restrictions. We learned that even in a crisis, it’s possible to uphold the values that define us—being there for our customers when they need us most.

How has technology evolved in your operations, especially with the rise of AI?

Generative AI is advancing rapidly, making this an exciting time to be in a tech-focused company. We recognize that the rapid advancements in generative AI present both opportunities and challenges. Momentum Ventures encourages a culture that embraces new solutions while carefully evaluating their potential impact.

A prime example of this approach is our integration of generative AI into our customer service operations. By adopting this technology, we significantly improved our customer experience. The AI-driven solutions have streamlined our service processes, enabling quicker response times and more personalized interactions. This transformation has not only boosted employee productivity but has also allowed us to address customer inquiries more effectively, resulting in higher satisfaction rates. The decision to adopt generative AI was made after thorough research and analysis, weighing the benefits against potential risks, and it has ultimately proven to be a strategic move for our company.

In January 2024, justfly.com conducted a survey on the role of AI in trip planning, and the findings were telling. Travellers are showing increasing interest in AI-driven tools. This demand for innovation is something we’re actively working on, and it aligns perfectly with our goal of enhancing the overall travel experience.

Momentum Ventures is pairing AI with a human-centred approach to customer service, sustainability, and innovation.

What changes have you seen in the way people travel for work?

The landscape of corporate travel has undergone a significant transformation, reflecting the evolving needs and expectations of business travellers. In this post-pandemic world, we are seeing a strong shift towards prioritizing efficiency alongside enhanced traveller experiences. Corporate executives today are seeking streamlined solutions that cater to their dynamic schedules, and this is precisely where Flygreen comes into play.

Flygreen is a jet charter brokerage that provides access to more than 7,000 private aircraft, enabling the company’s Jet Charter Executives to respond swiftly to clients’ needs. Unlike traditional commercial travel, which often involves time-consuming bottlenecks like long lines, Flygreen allows for bookings with as little as four hours notice. This level of convenience is essential for business travellers who require quick turnarounds and tailored travel solutions that fit their busy lifestyles.

How has Momentum Ventures incorporated strategies to address the environmental impact of air travel across its brands?

Flygreen has taken meaningful steps to make a positive impact, including the planting of more than 20,000 trees across North America, with efforts concentrated in areas affected by wildfires, such as British Columbia and California.

Additionally, our carbon matching program matches 50 percent of customers’ carbon capture contributions. This initiative not only enhances our service offerings but also encourages clients to actively participate in environmental responsibility.

We also promote sustainability through our internal Drive Green program, which applies to employees across all brands. This program incentivizes employees to adopt electric vehicles and use public transit by offering monthly subsidies, fostering a culture that values conscientious living.

Momentum Ventures is the parent company of FlightHub, justfly.com, Flygreen, and CruiseHub.

Does that help with hiring?

Attracting top tech talent requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional recruitment methods. We focus on creating a highly driven company culture that resonates with potential hires. By emphasizing our core values—humble, hungry, and honest—we communicate our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive and grow.

Our recruitment process is deliberately thoughtful, seeking candidates who align with our culture and values. We value soft skills like communication, adaptability, and problem-solving, as they are essential for fostering a collaborative environment.

Moreover, we understand that competitive compensation is only the starting point. Today’s employees seek robust benefits, opportunities for personal and professional growth, and a balanced work-life dynamic. We respond to this demand by offering diverse benefit packages that cater to individual preferences, such as extensive insurance coverage, RRSP and TFSA plans with contribution matches, and generous educational allowances for continuous learning.

What’s your approach to cultivating a company culture that adapts to the evolving needs of the travel industry?

As the travel landscape has grown, and new challenges have emerged, we’ve recognized the need for innovative solutions to meet the changing expectations of our customers. By prioritizing collaboration and open communication, employees are able to identify key pain points and adapt our services accordingly.

Encouraging diverse perspectives allows our teams to think creatively and solve problems more effectively. Regular brainstorming sessions, workshops, and cross-departmental projects not only enhance teamwork but also spark fresh ideas that drive our business forward.

Targeted training initiatives are essential in equipping our staff with the skills needed to leverage new technologies effectively. This commitment to employee development ensures that our team members feel confident in their abilities to address customer needs, fostering a culture of empowerment and accountability.

Looking ahead, what trends or challenges in the travel industry are you most excited to tackle?

The travel industry is undergoing significant changes, presenting both opportunities and challenges that we are eager to address. By integrating AI technologies into our processes, we aim to enhance efficiency and personalization in travel management, ensuring that our clients receive solutions tailored to their specific needs.

As we look to the future, we are committed to responding to emerging trends, including sustainability and digital transformation, while prioritizing the needs of our customers. Our approach is centred on continuous improvement and adaptability, allowing us to navigate the evolving landscape of corporate travel effectively.

All images provided by Momentum Ventures.