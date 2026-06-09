AI rollup company Beacon closes $225-million USD Series C round

Toronto holding firm fuels up to continue software acquisition spree.

Toronto-based Beacon Software has secured $225 million USD ($314 million CAD) in Series C financing to buy more niche software businesses and equip them with AI.

The news: Seven months after closing a $250-million USD Series B round, Beacon announced today that it has raised another $225 million USD to continue its acquisition spree and advance the development of its AI operating stack. The AI holding company’s latest financing was led by existing Silicon Valley-based investor General Catalyst and Boston’s HarbourVest Partners, and supported by Toronto’s Intrepid Growth Partners, among others.

From the source: Beacon sees room to generate big returns by giving AI upgrades to profitable, established software companies in overlooked sectors. “The cost of writing high-quality code is decreasing, and we believe that presents a generational opportunity to modernize these businesses,” Beacon co-founder and CEO Nilam Ganenthiran said in a news release.

RELATED: Beacon raises $250-million USD Series B to buy and equip “Main Street businesses” with AI

Following the thread: Since launching in 2024, Beacon has reportedly bought over 30 businesses across areas like education, finance, logistics, and recreation. The company’s AI rollup strategy provides portfolio firms with a shared tech platform and access to advisors from Instacart, Meta, OpenAI, and Shopify. Ganenthiran, who previously served as president of Instacart and a partner at D1 Capital Partners, has described Beacon as “the anti-private equity firm” because of its focus on holding companies over the long run. Beacon says it is now making new acquisitions on a weekly basis.

Final thought: Rollup strategies—which typically entail buying multiple companies in the same vertical, consolidating them to achieve economies of scale and market dominance, and quickly flipping the larger, resulting entity for a profit—have long been common in private equity. Lately, they have become increasingly popular in venture capital. Beacon is part of a growing list of firms that see opportunity in buying legacy firms and reorienting them around AI. Accounting-focused Thrive Holdings and IT-targeted Titan are among the others. This latest round brings Beacon’s total funding over the past year to more than $500 million, making it among the better-capitalized players in the space.

Feature image courtesy Beacon Software. Photo by Joseph McCalip.