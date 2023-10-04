MaRS and Innovate UK announce cohort for third advanced manufacturing incubator

Startups focused on industrial automation, carbon adsorbents, and aerospace maintenance are part of the new cohort.

Toronto-based innovation hub MaRS Discovery District has announced the third cohort of United Kingdom (UK)-based startups participating in Innovate UK’s advanced manufacturing incubator program.

MaRS says that by integrating these UK ventures into the MaRS ecosystem, the cohort will get a comprehensive understanding of the shape and needs of North America’s advanced manufacturing community.

“We are thrilled to welcome our third advanced manufacturing cohort to Canada, thanks to the valuable support of our partners at Innovate UK,” MaRS senior program manager Morgan Lorimer said in a statement. “We are continually impressed by the high caliber of companies interested in participating in these programs and we eagerly look forward to seeing how this upcoming cohort will contribute to enriching the Canadian ecosystem.”

MaRS claims it is North America’s largest urban innovation hub, supporting high-growth startups and scaleups dealing with issues in health, cleantech, FinTech, and other sectors.

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is the UK’s national innovation agency, meant to support UK-based business development and commercialization.

This is the fourth cooperative incubator through this partnership, but only the third geared towards manufacturing startups. In June, the duo announced an inaugural cohort for their UK-based AI startup incubator.

The startups participating in this advanced manufacturing cohort include:

The various startups focus on industrial automation, carbon adsorbents, and aerospace maintenance, among other things.

SCALED has proven a favourite of Innovate UK, previously winning the Innovate UK Fast Innovation Grant of £50,000 in 2022. The wearables startup produces scale-like armour that is meant to reduce the risk of long-term injury in athletes.

The five-month program includes targeted workshops, advisory support and networking opportunities to help the participants sharpen their value proposition and pitches.