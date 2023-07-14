MaRS, UK innovation agency team up to host eight UK startups for new AI incubator

MaRS, Innovate UK have worked together in the past to launch a manufacturing incubator.

With more companies looking to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and more AI startups being created, tech hubs and other support organizations are working to address their needs to support them to achieve long-term business growth.

Toronto tech hub MaRS has teamed up with the United Kingdom’s (UK) innovation agency, Innovate UK (IUK), to launch an AI-focused incubator for UK startups. Integrating the UK ventures into the MaRS ecosystem will expand those companies’ understanding of North America’s AI community, according to MaRS.

The eight members of MaRS and IUK’s first AI incubator cohort are:

The members of the cohort use AI in different ways to serve various industries including solutions for extended reality, mobile intelligence, complex and dynamic pricing, as well as conversational media.

The five-month AI incubator, which will be based in MaRS’s Toronto innovation hub, will include workshops, advisory support and networking opportunities to help the participants sharpen their value proposition and pitches.

IUK’s partnership manager for North America and global incubators, Jon Hazell, said this program will provide opportunities for UK businesses to gain exposure to Canada’s AI ecosystem and support their plans to innovate and grow internationally.

This represents the third cohort partnership between MaRS and IUK. The two have launched two cohorts of their joint incubator for advanced manufacturing companies since 2021.

Featured image courtesy MaRS.