Manitoba premier says air force base expansion only possible thanks to data centre rejection

Province rejected proposals for a hyperscale data centre earlier this month.

Manitoba is preparing to expand the 17-Wing Winnipeg air force base, a project Premier Wab Kinew says was made possible by the Province’s decision to say no to large data centres.

The news: Manitoba’s government announced Tuesday that the air force base expansion will include construction of a substation connected to Manitoba’s hydroelectric grid, increasing the base’s energy capacity to support armed forces modernization. The expansion is predicted to support roughly 1,400 jobs.



From the source: “The exciting expansion at 17 Wing Winnipeg is exactly the kind of project we want to prioritize when connecting new demand to Manitoba’s hydro grid,” Kinew said in a release. “Saying ‘no’ to AI hyperscale data centres allows us to say ‘yes’ to nation-building projects like 17 Wing.”

Following the thread: Kinew’s comments come after the Province rejected proposals for a 141-hectare hyperscale data centre south of Winnipeg earlier this month. Kinew said hyperscale data centres aren’t in the best interest of Manitobans and cited concerns over impacts on the environment, rural life, and whether economic benefits would persist beyond initial development. Manitoba has not banned data centre development, but Kinew said the province would prioritize small-scale data centres, instead.



Final thought: Manitoba’s decision earlier this month to reject a hyperscaler came the same day the federal government dropped its AI strategy, and as jurisdictions across the country grapple with how best to respond to surging interest in data centre development. Manitoba’s positioning differs from its Western Canadian neighbours. Saskatchewan has recently signed partnerships with Bell Canada to build a hyperscale data centre outside of Regina, while Alberta has greenlit dozens of projects, positioning itself as an “AI-forward” jurisdiction.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Wab Kinew on facebook.