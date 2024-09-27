Looking for a tech job in Toronto? Here are three companies hiring

Koru, Vaco, Zebra Technologies are seeking talent in the GTA.

After slipping in 2023, Toronto recently reclaimed its fourth-place position in the CBRE’s new Scoring Tech Talent ranking.

According to CBRE, the city’s resurgence comes from the addition of 95,900 tech jobs between 2018 and 2023, a growth of 44 percent. The organization called it “a dose of good news for Canada’s largest city in the face of economic challenges, brutal traffic, and layoffs across the tech industry.”

Many companies are doubling down on Toronto talent. Yesterday, Stripe opened a new office in the city alongside plans to hire 50 team members in the city.

Here are three more companies looking to hire tech workers in the Greater Toronto Area. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Koru is a Toronto-based venture studio funded by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. The organization is looking to advance its artificial intelligence practice with a senior AI solutions engineer.

Responsibilities include designing and building practical AI solutions across industries, developing reusable AI libraries, and collaborating with various internal teams. The role also involves assessing the feasibility of AI solutions, communicating findings to technical and non-technical audiences, and ensuring the successful execution of projects.

The successful candidate will have experience developing and deploying AI solutions, integrating generative AI libraries, and working with machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch. Familiarity with AI agent development, prompt engineering, and strong knowledge of data structures and algorithms is also essential.

Learn more about the position by visiting Koru’s job board.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Vaco offers talent solutions and managed services across contract staffing, direct hire and executive search, with areas of expertise in technology, digital, accounting, finance, HR and operations.

Vaco is seeking a director of technology for one of its clients, a publicly traded mining company. This full-time hybrid role calls for a seasoned technology leader with expertise in SAP ERP and a background in industries such as mining, natural resources, oil and gas, or manufacturing. Fluency in French is required.

The director will manage and update SAP ERP systems, oversee IT infrastructure supported by external consultants, and lead an IT team of three. Key responsibilities include user access management, training, and system configuration.

Candidates should have at least 15 years of technology experience, including leadership roles, and must be based in the Greater Toronto Area with the ability to work in Canada. The position offers a salary of $175,000 per year.

Learn more about the role on Vaco’s job board.

American computing company Zebra Technologies specializes in technology used to sense, analyze, and act in real time. The company, which manufactures and sells marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies, is seeking a senior manager of technical program management to drive software development and market releases.

The role, offered on a hybrid basis, involves leading a team of program managers and cross-functional teams, including systems and software engineers, test engineers, and operations, from concept to deployment.

Candidates should have a bachelor of science in electrical engineering, computer science, or a related technical degree, with a minimum of 12 years of experience in engineering or program management, including two or more years in management. Cloud application experience with Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure is also required.

Learn more about the position by visiting Zebra Technologies’ job board.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Dan Newman.