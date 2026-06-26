Linux Association of Canada launches open-source jobs database

New organization aimed at bolstering access to sovereign, open software.

The Linux Association of Canada is launching two initiatives this month that it believes will strengthen the open-source technology ecosystem in Canada.

The news: The newly created group has launched two new initiatives aimed at building out Canada’s open-source ecosystem. The first, a data-verification program for the association’s open-source library and community group listings was launched last week, while the rollout of a national jobs database went live today. As of launch, the database listed nearly 400 active job postings.

From the source: “By providing a dedicated home for Canadian open source projects and knowledge, we aim to foster collaboration, support innovation, and ensure that valuable resources remain accessible to everyone,” the association said in a previous statement at the time of its launch.



Following the thread: Founded this spring, the Linux Association of Canada is a Saskatoon-based organization founded and directed by Andre Duttmann with the intent of bolstering Canadian’s access to digital sovereign, open-source software. Earlier this month, the association launched its open-source library. On June 2, there were just 25 entries. As of press time, there are now more than 300. The announcement of a verification initiative will complement that library, as well as other resources posted by the association, by requiring review of all entries to ensure listings are legitimate and that their information is up-to-date.,.



Final thought: The debate between open-source or closed-source continues to bubble in tech circles both domestic and international. The Linux Association of Canada’s sharp growth in just a few short weeks demonstrates there is growing appetite for the transparency that open-source projects like those highlighted by the association offer.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy of Pexels.

