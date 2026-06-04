Linux Association of Canada launches national open-source library

Library hopes to provide access to open-source software developed mainly in Canada.

The Linux Association of Canada has launched an open-source library it says will support digital sovereignty in Canada.

The news: The Saskatoon-based association told BetaKit the library was launched on June 2, with the intent of bolstering Canadian access to digitally sovereign, open-source software. At press time, the library contained just 25 entries, but founder and director Andre Duttmann said the organization is accepting entries from anyone as long as the projects are open source—meaning software that is open for any user to access, modify, or distribute for free—and were founded or mainly developed in Canada.

From the source: “With everything that’s happening in the world right now … it would be a good thing if we in Canada would regain our digital sovereignty back,” Duttmann said. “One step in that direction is using software that is created here, that’s out of Canada.”



Following the thread: The Linux Association of Canada was founded between April and May of 2026, so it is very new. According to Duttmann, it was founded out of privacy and sovereignty concerns connected to the increasingly strained relationship between the United States and Canada. Duttmann said the association, though young, has already connected with several Linux user groups and counts around 500 members, though BetaKit could not independently verify that number. Duttman says the association is in the process of formally registering as a non-profit organization with the Canadian government.

Final thought: As conversations about sovereignty have increased, so too has the debate over open-source versus closed-source. Last month, Cohere released an open-source version of its AI model, presenting it as a sovereign alternative to Chinese open-source AI. This week, the EU’s European Commission released its technological sovereignty package, which included an entire open-source strategy identifying tech accessibility as a “structural lever of sovereignty.” Many countries now see open-source software as key to weaning off an internet largely controlled by US tech giants. The creation of a grassroots, Canadian-focused association and open-source library suggests more Canadians are interested in seeking out alternatives to foreign- or corporate-controlled tech.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtsy Pexels. Photo by RealToughCandy.com.