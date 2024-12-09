Lessons in leadership, hiring, and AI from SAAS NORTH 2024

Also discussed: how to make leather from mushrooms. SAAS NORTH 2024 was crazy.

It’s that time of year, folks: once again, we’re getting SaaS-y.

In what has become an annual tradition, this week The BetaKit Podcast is featuring a compilation of one-on-one interviews I recorded in our custom-built podcast booth while at SAAS NORTH.

“SaaS was around, ‘How do you automate business processes in order to empower humans?’ AI is about, ‘How can a machine do the process so that you need less [human] involvement?’”

Other than jumping over to the BetaKit Keynote Stage (speaking with Marie Chevrier Schwartz and Chris Arsenault) I didn’t leave my pod prison much during SAAS NORTH, but it was to deliver you, dear listener, the interview goods.

This year, I think I’m most happy with the breadth of this collection of interview topics. On this episode, you’ll find conversations about AI, the changing role of the CFO, leadership and hiring, cleantech tax credits, and how to make leather from mushrooms (I kid you not).

First up, we have David Appel, the global head of the subscription and SaaS vertical for Sage Intacct. Sharing insights from his RSVP-only session at SAAS NORTH, David has guidance for SaaS finance leaders on their evolving role and how AI is changing SAAS products and sales strategies. We also talk about trust and cathedrals a lot, and trust me, it will all make sense.

Next up is friend of the pod and avid listener, Bryan Watson. Brian is SVP of Venbridge by day and managing director of CleanTech North by night. In this interview, Bryan sheds light on how the implementation of long-promised tax credits is going, why SDTC funding delays are so scary for startups, and if the recent US election and potential end of the Inflation Reduction Act will slow the Canadian cleantech brain drain.

Next in our interview bonanza is Toast co-founder April Hicke. Toast is a multi-functional talent platform focused on increasing gender diversity in tech, and April happened to be speaking at SAAS NORTH about leadership and hiring. So listen up and take notes—hopefully, this is the start of a really important, ongoing conversation tech needs to have with itself.

When we produce these compilation recordings, we’re often looking to squeeze in as many industry leaders from an event as possible to give you as much insight as possible. But what about the new entrants? What is their SAAS NORTH experience like?

We’re closing this episode off with Stephanie Lipp, CEO of MycoFutures, who is doing some insane stuff with mycelium, or what I like to call ‘mushroom legs’. Her company is very very cool, and Stephanie explains all of the interesting industries her work touches upon, but I want you to also pay attention to why this cleantech, hardtech, mushroom tech founder would show up to a SaaS conference, what she learned, and who helped her get there. It’s a good reminder of why events like SAAS NORTH exist in the first place.

