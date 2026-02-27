JetScaleAI secures $5.4 million to keep cloud costs and climate impact down

Former Dataperformers leaders aim to help companies optimize their cloud infrastructure.

As computing costs and climate impact soar amid the AI era, JetScale AI has set out to make corporate cloud infrastructure “predictable, efficient, and less wasteful.”

The Montréal startup, which announced $5.4 million CAD in seed funding on Thursday, is developing AI-powered software designed to help companies manage and optimize their cloud usage.





JetScale AI founders Mehdi Merai and Gabriel De Lisi helped exit the Montréal AI firm Dataperformers to Deloitte.





“With the rapid adoption of AI, cloud infrastructure has become too complex to manage manually and too expensive to ignore,” JetScale AI co-founder Mehdi Merai told BetaKit. His firm is betting that AI can also be part of the solution.

JetScale’s equity seed round closed earlier this month. It was co-led by the Business Development Bank of Canada’s Seed Venture Fund and Diagram Ventures’ ClimateTech Fund, with support from Telegraph Ventures, Fondaction, Mavrik, Cycle Momentum, and Spring Impact Capital. This financing brings JetScale’s total funding to $6 million CAD.

Diagram co-created the startup in 2025 with Merai and co-founder and CTO Gabriel De Lisi. Both were former leaders at another Montréal AI business, Dataperformers, where Merai was co-founder and CEO and De Lisi was CTO.

As Dataperformers, Merai and De Lisi helped launch, build, and exit the engineering and applied AI company. The pair spent some time with Deloitte Canada after the consulting firm acquired Dataperformers in 2021, before leaving last year to build JetScale AI.

“Through [our] Dataperformers experience, we’ve developed a strong intuition on AI market motion and a great capacity of building world-class AI teams that can deliver scalable [machine learning] systems. Deloitte was an excellent space to learn business growth and large-scale project management,” Merai said.

Gabriel De Lisi and Mehdi Merai.

At Deloitte, Merai and De Lisi worked with large enterprises and repeatedly noticed the same pattern, which they explain on the Jetscale AI webpage: “cloud and AI were accelerating fast—but so were costs, complexity, and wasted compute with real climate impact.”

While lots of tools exist to detect inefficiencies, Merai argued that few fix them. Enter JetScale, which aims to help automate cloud optimization using agentic AI. The startup’s platform connects to clients’ cloud accounts and continuously identifies inefficiencies like idle resources, under-used machines, or outdated database versions. JetScale delivers diagnostics and actionable remediation plans to tech teams in the form of reviewable code.

JetScale is targeting organizations with fast-growing cloud costs and complexity, including software and e-commerce companies. The potential for the company’s software to help reduce energy waste has drawn support from cleantech investors like Diagram’s ClimateTech Fund, Cycle Momentum, and Spring Impact Capital.

The startup plans to use this funding to expand its agentic AI capabilities, pursue partnerships, and bolster its security and compliance as it looks to grow across North America and Europe. Jetscale intends to grow its 10-person team to 25 by the end of 2026 in support of that strategy.

All images courtesy JetScale AI.