Jacqueline Loch joins BetaKit as General Manager

Experienced media operator joins award-winning publication of record for Canadian tech.

We’re excited to share that Jacqueline Loch has joined BetaKit as General Manager.

With deep experience leading media organizations in Canada, Jacqueline brings a track record of building high-performing teams, growing revenue, and developing compelling media products.

Jacqueline will help drive products and partnerships that connect companies to one of the most important audiences in the country.





Jacqueline joins BetaKit from AZURE Media, where she led growth across print, digital, newsletters, and events for one of Canada’s most respected design publications. She has also held senior leadership roles at SJC Media and Rogers Media, overseeing brands including FASHION, ELLE Canada, and Canadian Living, and building award-winning advertiser programs.

She is also an active champion of the media industry, serving on the boards of FIPP and the National Media Awards Foundation.

As General Manager, Jacqueline will lead BetaKit’s business operations, working closely with our growing leadership team, including Editor-in-Chief Douglas Soltys, Director of Partnerships Dylan Shiffman, and new Managing Editor Sarah Rieger, to help BetaKit reach its full potential as an independent Canadian media company.

Jacqueline Loch

“I’m excited to welcome Jacqueline to BetaKit to help drive new products and partnerships that connect companies to one of the most important audiences in the country,” said BetaKit board chair Satish Kanwar.

Building on its position as the leading news platform for Canadian tech, BetaKit closed 2025 with continued industry recognition and the acclaimed launch of flagship programs like BetaKit Most Ambitious. Today, our team spans Ontario, Québec, Alberta, Atlantic Canada, and British Columbia, working with national partners to deliver the reporting, storytelling, products, and programs that matter to the Canadian tech ecosystem. Jacqueline joins BetaKit at the right moment to build on that momentum.

“BetaKit is exceptionally well-positioned for growth and sits at the heart of the Canadian technology and innovation ecosystem,” Jacqueline said. “I am thrilled to join the team at this pivotal time. Let’s build.”